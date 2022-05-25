Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Who Are the Favourites to Win the Champions League?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With Real Madrid and Liverpool set to battle it out for European glory on Saturday night, we’re taking a look at who bookmakers and experts are tipping to win the Champions League.

So, who is down as the favourite when these two meet in Paris’ Stade de France Stadium?

Who is the Favourite in the Champions League Final?

Bookmakers have Liverpool down as favourites for this year’s final and for good reason given their spectacular season.

The Reds are currently priced at 21/20 on 888Sport, while Real Madrid are valued at 12/5.

We do think Los Blancos have been somewhat underestimated here however – they endured a significantly harder run than their opponents and have toppled PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City on their journey, all of which were defeated with truly jaw-dropping comebacks.

Despite this, Liverpool have certainly enjoyed a fruitful season having won two trophies already and narrowly missing out on the Premier League on the final day. They are certainly worthy of the backing from bookmakers, and many experts are expecting them to win this year’s competition.

Champions League Final Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Liverpool 21/20 Real Madrid 12/5 Draw 13/5

What is the Likeliest Outcome of the Champions League Final?

This is a seemingly impossible question to try and answer.

While Liverpool are favoured by bookmakers and experts, Real Madrid’s incredible journey the final can not be ignored. They have already defeated two of England’s top three as well as the French champions, and Los Blancos also ran away with their own domestic league this season winning by 13 points.

However, for all their dramatic comebacks and irresistible counter-attacking football, they remain incredibly vulnerable at the back.

For the most part, they were picked apart by PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City until they mounted the unlikeliest of comebacks in each, but we think Liverpool possess both the attacking prowess and the game management to punish their often shaky back line.

Real also won’t have a second leg to try and salvage a defeat, so we have an inkling Liverpool will prevail victorious.

