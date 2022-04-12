Countries
Real Madrid vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 7/2 Shot

Updated

28 mins ago

on

benzema real madrid

Real Madrid will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a win over Chelsea when the two sides meet on Tuesday for the second leg of the quarter-finals.

The Spanish giants managed to pick up a 3-1 win away from home at Stamford Bridge and they will believe that they have one foot in the semi-finals of the competition already.

However, they cannot afford to underestimate the opposition and Chelsea certainly have the quality to pull off an upset here. The Blues are coming into this game on the back of a 6-0 win over Southampton and they will be full of confidence here.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have picked up five wins from their last six matches across all competitions and they are unbeaten in four of their last five meetings against Chelsea. The home side are undoubtedly the favourites to go through to the semi-finals and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tips

Real Madrid to win @ 8/5 with Bet Storm

The Spanish giants have won six of their last seven matches in the Champions League and they have scored at least twice in those games.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are full of confidence right now, especially after the first leg performance and they should be able to defend their lead and get through to the next round.

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with Bet Storm

Chelsea are in desperate need of goals here and the Blues are likely to come into the game with an attacking approach. This could be an open game and Real Madrid will look to hit the Blues on the counter.

A high scoring game is definitely on the cards here and over 2.5 goals seem likely.

Benzema to score anytime @ 20/21 with Bet Storm

The Frenchman has been in breathtaking form and he has been one of the best players in the world this season.

Benzema has scored 12 goals in his last six outings across all competitions and he has scored two hattricks in his last two Champions League outings.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Bet Builder Tip @ 7/2 with Bet Storm

The Blues will be desperate to score goals here but Real Madrid have the experience and maturity to defend their advantage and grind out the result in the end. Bet on Chelsea to score and Real Madrid to win the game. 

