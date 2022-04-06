Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up vs Chelsea: Team News and Injury Update

Real Madrid will be hoping to claim a vital away win in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Spanish giants are in impressive form heading into this contest and they have picked up five wins from their last six matches across all competitions.

Furthermore, they are unbeaten in three of their last four meetings against Chelsea and they will be reasonably confident of grinding out a good result here.

The Blues are coming into this game on the back of a 4-1 defeat and the Spanish outfit will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here. However, they cannot afford to underestimate the side that ended their run in the Champions League last year.

Los Blancos were eliminated from the Champions League by Chelsea last season and they will be looking to avenge that defeat here.

Star striker Karim Benzema is in red hot form right now and he could punish Chelsea if the Blues defend the way they did against Brentford in their last game.

This is now the best goalscoring season of Karim Benzema's career ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5EL8NeAwHG — GOAL (@goal) April 2, 2022

Real Madrid Team News and Injury Update

Carlo Ancelotti will be without the services of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic because of injuries this week.

Midfielder Isco Alarcon is a doubt for the game and he will be assessed closer to kick-off.

Predicted Real Madrid Starting Line-up vs Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior