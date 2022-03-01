Real Madrid having Erling Haaland doubts

Erling Haaland has been linked with Real Madrid but the Spanish giants are not sure about signing the Norwegian.

Real Madrid are aware of the fact that they cannot turn their focus away from signing Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has reportedly made a verbal commitment to join Los Blancos. However, the youngster’s mind has seemingly changed in recent weeks with PSG willing to offer him a mammoth deal if he signs an extension.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are also going to keep their options open. And in the event that the World Cup winner decides to go back on his word, Real Madrid will push for Erling Haaland.

However, the current La Liga leaders are not entirely sure about the young striker. According to Spanish media outlets, the Merengues do not want to rush into this case as they are doing with Mbappe. The main reason behind this hesitance is the player’s recent physical problems.

Since the start of the 2021/2022 season, Haaland has missed 88 days due to injury. On the treatment table since January 22, the Norwegian was also sorely missed by Borussia Dortmund during the Europa League play-off against Rangers. Physical glitches have made Real Madrid reassess the situation.

Indeed, AS explains that Real Madrid do not intend to relive the same problems they experienced with Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, two stars recruited at high prices and who are often injured.

Aware that it will take a big check to satisfy Mino Raiola and the player (in addition to the transfer fee), Real are hesitant to make such an investment.

This means that other clubs who are sniffing around the Norwegian cyborg have a fair shot at signing the player. The likes of Barcelona, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and even Manchester United have been linked with the player.