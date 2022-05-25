Real Madid Champions League Wins: Every Los Blancos Champions League Win List

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Real Madrid are undoubtedly the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League and Los Blancos will look to add to their tally when they take on Liverpool in the final of the European Cup later this week.

The two sides face off on the 28th of May and the Spanish giants will be hoping to win their 14th title by defeating the Reds.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti, who guided the Spanish champions to their 10th Champions League title back in 2013-14, has helped his side win the Spanish league title this year. The La Liga champions will be full of determination and confidence heading into Saturday’s finale and it remains to be seen whether they can go all the way this time around.

Here at Sportslens, we take a look at Real Madrid’s previous Champions League wins before Saturday’s high octane clash.

1955-56 season

Real Madrid won the first edition of the European Cup (currently known as the Champions League) back in 1955-56. The Spanish giants defeated Stade de Reims 4-3 in the final, in Paris.

The legendary Alfredo Di Stefano was on the score sheet along with Marcos Alonso and Jose Rial.

1956-57 season

Real Madrid defended their European crown with an emphatic 2-0 win over Fiorentina at the Santiago Bernabeu in the following season, with Di Stefano scoring once again. Francisco Gento also scored for the Spanish giants.

1957-58 season

The Spanish giants completed their three-peat with a 3-2 win over AC Milan. The two teams were locked 2-2 after normal time and Real Madrid bagged the winner in extra time thanks to Francisco Gento. The other scorers on the day were Alfredo Di Stefano and Jose Rial.

1958-59 season

Real Madrid continued their European domination with a 2-0 win over Reims in Stuttgart. Goals from Enrique Mateos and Alfredo Di Stefano sealed their fourth straight European Cup.

1959-60 season

Los Blancos secured their fifth European crown in a row with a remarkable scoreline of 7-3 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

A hat trick from Alfredo Di Stefano and four goals from Ferenc Puskas sealed an incredible feat for the men in white.

1965-66 season

After a brief spell of struggles in the European competition, Real Madrid scaled to the summit once again during the 1965-66 season. The Spanish giants won their sixth European Cup with a 2-1 win over Partizan Belgrade.

Fernando Serena and Amancio scored for Real Madrid.

1997-98 season

Real Madrid had a difficult time in Europe after their sixth European Cup win and they had to wait for over three decades before reclaiming their title as the best team in Europe.

A second-half goal from Predrag Mijatovic earned them a narrow win over Juventus in the final in the Amsterdam Arena.

1999-2000 season

Real Madrid picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Spanish rivals Valencia thanks to goals from Raul Gonzalez, Steve McManaman and Fernando Morientes in the final in Paris.

2001-02 season

Real Madrid picked up their ninth Champions League win against Bayer Leverkusen in the final. Zinedine Zidane’s iconic volley sealed a 2-1 win for the Spanish outfit in Glasgow.

Raul Gonzalez’s opener was cancelled out by Lucio in the opening stages of the game.

2013-14 season

Real Madrid clinched the much-awaited La Decima after a 12-year barren spell in Europe with an iconic performance under Carlo Ancelotti. The Spanish giants were 1-0 down in stoppage time against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid and Sergio Ramos stepped up with a remarkable equalizer for his side.

Los Blancos demolished the Atletico defence in extra time and ended up winning the game 4-1.

Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo scored in extra time.

2015-16 season

Real Madrid enjoyed great success in the Champions League under the management of Zinedine Zidane and picked up their first European trophy under him with a 5-3 shootout win over Atletico Madrid.

The two teams played out a stalemate after extra time after goals from Sergio Ramos and Yannick Carrasco.

Juanfran missed his spot-kick in the shootout to hand the title to Real Madrid.

2016-17 season

Zidane won his second Champions League trophy as a manager with an emphatic 4-1 win over Italian giants Juventus.

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and goals from Marco Asensio and Casemiro sealed Real Madrid’s 12th Champions League title.

2017-18 season

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final of the Champions League after an iconic performance from substitute Gareth Bale. With the scores level at 1-1, the Welsh winger came on in the second half and scored one of the best goals in the competition’s history to give his side the lead.

Bale scored his second of the night after a howler from Liverpool keeper Loris Karius.

Karim Benzema’s opener was cancelled out by Sadio Mane.