Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Real Betis will return to action this Thursday when they take on Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League at the Benito Villamarin.
Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg live stream
Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg Preview
Real Betis defeated Zenit St Petersburg 3-2 in the first leg of the Europa League knockout round playoff tie. Los Verdiblancos got themselves into a dominating position after they struck twice within the first 20 minutes through Guido Rodriguez and Willian Jose. However, the Russian outfit responded quickly as first Artem Dzyuba and then Malcom scored to level the scores.
But, with Andres Guardado firing another just before the interval, Real Betis managed to win the away encounter and enter the second leg with an away goal advantage.
Zenit St Petersburg haven’t played any game since their 3-2 home defeat against Real Betis. They have lifted the Europa League trophy only once in their history and that came in the 2007-08 season.
Considering the quality of players, it looks likely that Real Betis will prevail over Zenit St Petersburg this week.
When does Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg kick-off?
The Europa League clash between Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg kicks off at 9:00 pm BST, on the 24th of February, at the Benito Villamarin.
Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg Team News
Real Betis team news
Real Betis will be missing Victor Camarasa and Juan Miranda as they are both injured at the moment.
Real Betis predicted lineup
Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Gonzalez, Moreno; Rodriguez, Guadrado, Canales; Fekir, Juanmi, Willian Jose
Zenit St Petersburg team news
The visitors will be without Dejan Lovren and Stanislav Kritsyuk as they are recovering from injury.
Zenit St Petersburg predicted lineup
Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Chistyakov, Rakitskiy, Santos; Wendel, Barrios, Kuzyaev; Malcom, Claudinho, Dzyuba
