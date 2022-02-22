Reading vs Birmingham City live stream, kick off time and prediction – Championship preview

Relegation candidates Reading take on Birmingham City in the Championship tonight in the first game since the club sacked manager Veljko Paunovic, and you can discover how to stream the match and get our free prediction for the game below.

Reading vs Birmingham City live stream — Championship

When does Reading vs Birmingham City kick off?

The Reading vs Birmingham City Championship match-up kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday, 22nd February, at the Madejski Stadium, Reading.

What TV channel is Reading vs Birmingham City on?

Reading vs Birmingham City is not televised this evening, though you can catch Middlesborough vs West Brom over on Sky Sports Main Event at 20:00.

However, if it's Reading vs Birmingham City you're after, you can follow the match in its entirety over at bet365.

Their live audio commentary will enable you to keep up with the game

Reading vs Birmingham City prediction – Championship preview

Veljko Paunovic certainly didn’t get an easy ride at Reading. The Serbian manager began the Championship campaign with a points deduction. But, after an 11-game run with no wins from December to February, and with Reading 20th in the table, few could argue that a fresh approach was needed. Hence, Paunovic is now looking for work, and former Manchester United & Liverpool enforcer Paul Ince is the caretaker manager of the Royals.

Still, at least the Serbian manager was able to sign off with a couple of good results: Reading drew 0-0 with Peterborough to end a run of eight straight defeats in Paunovic’s penultimate match in charge, and then snatched all three points away from home against Preston at the weekend, winning 3-2.

Lucas Joao rifled the Royals into an early lead, scoring two goals before John Swift added a third in the second half. Preston came back, scoring twice but Reading held on for a much-needed result at Deepdale.

Thanks to some astute business during the January window, Birmingham City have also picked up form of late. Lee Bowyer’s side is unbeaten in three games.

Goals from Lyle Taylor, Juninho Bacuna, and Onel Hernandez earned the Blues a comprehensive win vs Luton Town a fortnight ago, and Bowyer’s side followed up that result with a decent point away against Stoke City thanks to a leveler from Gary Gardner.

In truth, given Birmingham are in 18th place in the table and some 13 points off the top six, the draw at the bet365 Stadium didn’t exactly do their promotion bid much use, and the Blues need to get a result away at the Madejski today to keep their slim playoff ambitions alive.

From a betting perspective, however, we’re not so sure Birmingham get the result they need tonight.

It will be Paul Ince’s first game in charge, and we’re backing his squad to put in a solid home performance to welcome him to Reading.

Reading vs Birmingham City prediction: Reading 1 Birmingham City 1 @ 11/2 with bet365