Ravens’ Justin Tucker is in the midst of his worst season as a kicker in the NFL

In Week 13, the Ravens were at home to face the Eagles. Baltimore was coming off a Week 12 win vs. the Chargers on the road. The Ravens took a lead early in the game but Philadelphia responded and eventually took control of the game. With a 24-19 loss, the Ravens are now 8-5 this season.

Winning the division might be out of play for Baltimore. However, they are a team that could still make their way into the postseason. One issue the Ravens have had all season is missed field goals by veteran Justin Tucker. The 34-year-old is in the midst of his worst season as a kicker in the pros. If he ends the year poorly, Tucker could be out of a job with Baltimore in 2025.

Is Justin Tucker in danger of being cut by the Ravens this offseason?

Justin Tucker has missed an XP, a 47-yard FG and a 53-yard FG today vs. the Eagles. He is now 19-of-27 on the year. Stunning to witness. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2024



Justin Tucker went undrafted out of Texas and signed with the Ravens in 2012. As a rookie, Tucker played in all 16 regular season games for Baltimore and made (90.9) of his field goal attempts. Over his 13-year career with the Ravens, Tucker has made seven Pro Bowls and is a five-time first-team All-Pro selection. His last season as an All-Pro was in 2021. The veteran kicker was a Pro Bowler in 2023 with (86.5) percent of his field goals made.

Tucker’s career-low for field goal makes in a season before 2024 was (82.5) in 2015. Through 13 games in 2024, Tucker has made just (70.4) percent of his field goals. He is 19-27 this year and missed two field goals on Sunday against the Eagles. One was from 47 yards and the other was from 53. Missing field goals has been an issue for Tucker in the last month and a half and it’s cost the Ravens valuable points. Baltimore has a bye in Week 14 and they’ll be on the road in Week 15 vs. the Giants.