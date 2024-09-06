To kick off the 2024 NFL season, the Chiefs hosted the Ravens on TNF. This was a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game. It was a hard-fought game for both teams but the Chiefs won 27-20 to start the season 1-0. In the past, Travis Kelce has been Patrick Mahomes’ go-to target. However, Kelce had just four catches for 43 yards.

Making his presence felt in the passing game for the Chiefs was second-year WR Rashee Rice. He led all Kansas City offensive players with seven catches for 103 yards. The Chiefs played a tough Ravens defense in Week 1 but Patrick Mahomes was still using Rashee Rice as his WR1. He had nine targets, five more than the next player on Thursday night. Is Rashee Rice set for a breakout season with the Chiefs?

Rashee Rice had a dominant Week 1 performance vs. the Ravens

Rashee Rice 103 yards on 7 catches Rice had a top-12 WR finish the 2nd half of his rookie season. He appears to not be missing a beat week 1 year two. He was my WR5 of 2023 class. Elite production senior year with 1,355 yards and 10 TDs was key.

With a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Chiefs selected WR Rashee Rice out of SMU. As a rookie, Rice had 79 catches on 102 targets for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. During the postseason, Rice added another 26 catches for 262 yards and one receiving touchdown. In 2023, Travis Kelce led all pass-catchers with 984 receiving yards. Rice was not far behind Kelce with 938. The second-year WR was the go-to option for Patrick Mahomes in Week 1.

In a 27-20 win vs. the Ravens, Rashee Rice had seven catches on nine targets for 103 yards. If Rice continues to produce at this level the entire season, he could easily become a top 20 WR in the NFL. It helps that Rice has Patrick Mahomes as his QB. Rice made his presence felt in Week 1 and proved he can be the Chiefs’ WR1 moving forward. Making a massive impact for the Chiefs in Week 1 was rookie WR Xavier Worthy. He had two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown along with one rush for 21 yards and a touchdown. The rookie showcased his 4.21 40-yard dash speed in the 2024 season opener. Kansas City’s offense looks to be more explosive than it was in 2023.