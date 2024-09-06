NFL

Rashee Rice played like Kansas City’s WR1 in their Week 1 win vs. the Ravens

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic

To kick off the 2024 NFL season, the Chiefs hosted the Ravens on TNF. This was a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game. It was a hard-fought game for both teams but the Chiefs won 27-20 to start the season 1-0. In the past, Travis Kelce has been Patrick Mahomes’ go-to target. However, Kelce had just four catches for 43 yards. 

Making his presence felt in the passing game for the Chiefs was second-year WR Rashee Rice. He led all Kansas City offensive players with seven catches for 103 yards. The Chiefs played a tough Ravens defense in Week 1 but Patrick Mahomes was still using Rashee Rice as his WR1. He had nine targets, five more than the next player on Thursday night. Is Rashee Rice set for a breakout season with the Chiefs?

Rashee Rice had a dominant Week 1 performance vs. the Ravens


With a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Chiefs selected WR Rashee Rice out of SMU. As a rookie, Rice had 79 catches on 102 targets for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. During the postseason, Rice added another 26 catches for 262 yards and one receiving touchdown. In 2023, Travis Kelce led all pass-catchers with 984 receiving yards. Rice was not far behind Kelce with 938. The second-year WR was the go-to option for Patrick Mahomes in Week 1.

In a 27-20 win vs. the Ravens, Rashee Rice had seven catches on nine targets for 103 yards. If Rice continues to produce at this level the entire season, he could easily become a top 20 WR in the NFL. It helps that Rice has Patrick Mahomes as his QB. Rice made his presence felt in Week 1 and proved he can be the Chiefs’ WR1 moving forward. Making a massive impact for the Chiefs in Week 1 was rookie WR Xavier Worthy. He had two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown along with one rush for 21 yards and a touchdown. The rookie showcased his 4.21 40-yard dash speed in the 2024 season opener. Kansas City’s offense looks to be more explosive than it was in 2023.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic
NFL

LATEST Rashee Rice played like Kansas City’s WR1 in their Week 1 win vs. the Ravens

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 06 2024
Ronnie Stanley Ravens pic
NFL
Was Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley singled out by officials in their loss to the Chiefs?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 06 2024

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hosted Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on TNF to start the 2024 NFL season. Baltimore started with the football and the game was immediately slowed…

Davante Adams Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders’ Davante Adams refutes reports that he is ‘unhappy’ in Las Vegas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 05 2024

Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders finished 8-9. That was second in the AFC West but not enough to make a postseason berth. The Raiders started 2023 with Josh McDaniels…

Ravens vs. Chiefs pic
NFL
The Chiefs host the Ravens tonight for the first game of the 2024 NFL season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 05 2024
128201434 damarhamlin
NFL
Damar Hamlin Listed As A Starter For The Bills For First Time Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 05 2024
Kyle Pitts Falcons pic
NFL
Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts is dealing with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1 vs. the Steelers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 04 2024
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
NFL
Travis Kelce Says Girlfriend And Popstar Taylor Swift Draws Up Chiefs Routes In Her Spare Time
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 04 2024
Arrow to top