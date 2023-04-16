Rapper E-40 Ejected From Kings vs Warriors Game On Saturday

Bay Area rapper E-40 traveled to Sacramento on Saturday to watch the Kings take on the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoff series. He did not stay long enough to see the wild finish.

E-40 (Earl Stevens) has been a notable fixture at many sporting events around the Bay Area. He is originally from Vallejo, but has been seen supporting teams from all over the area over the last decade-plus.

Rapper E-40 Kicked Out Of Kings Game

Did @TheRealE40 get kicked out?! I wonder what happened.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sbmzbsYv0O — Coach Marcus Riley (@linebackrschool) April 16, 2023

He got himself into some hot water on Saturday inside Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, to which he claims that he is a victim of a racial bias. The entire story has not yet been released, but we can piece together some of the events by the video footage that was taken of the incident.

E-40 appeared to be talking and responding to a fan that was sitting a few rows back from his court side seat next to the Warriors’ bench. Things didn’t seem too overly hostile to begin with, but things changed once security became involved.

The video shows E-40 being confronted by the Kings’ security staff, to which the rapper does not take kindly. He is seen demonstratively speaking directly in the staffer’s face, and aggressively pushing away his hands. Stevens is eventually removed from the game entirely.

The rapper believes that he is the subject of racial profiling in this incident. The person that he was going back and forth with was a blonde white woman, who apparently faced no repercussions herself.

Kings Looking In To The Incident

Per Sacramento Kings on E-40 incident: “The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 16, 2023

“Security saw a disagreement between a black man and a white woman and immediately assumed I was at fault.”

E-40 says he was humiliated by the Kings security team, and that “those involved should be held accountable for their behavior.”

There are of course two sides to every story. We’re not sure what was said or the subject matter of the conversation between the two parties, but it was enough to get arena authority involved and see the removal of E-40 from the game.

The Kings have put out their own statement regarding the claims by saying that they are investigating the incident.

Game 2 will take place in Sacramento on Monday before the series shifts to the Bay Area for Games 3 and 4.

