Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, kick off time and prediction – Europa League preview

Rangers take on Borussia Dortmund in the second-leg of their Europa League last 16 tie later tonight, and if you want to know how to stream the match LIVE and get our free betting prediction, see below.

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream — Europa League

If you want to follow the Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund Europa League second leg clash online

When does Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund kick off?

The Europa League clash Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday, 24th February, at Ibrox, Glasgow

What TV channel is Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund on?

The Europa League Last-16 second leg between Rangers & Borussia Dortmund will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 HD, with match coverage beginning at 19:15.

It's also possible to follow the match at bet365 using the site's audio commentary and live betting interface.

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund prediction – Europa League preview

Rangers emerged from the first leg against BVB at the Signal Iduna Park with a well-deserved aggregate lead thanks to goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos, Jon Lundstrom, and OG from Dan-Axel Zagadou. England international Jude Bellingham and Raphael Guerreiro responded for BVB in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the German side slipped to a 2-4 home defeat against the champions of Scotland.

BVB rebounded from the loss well at the weekend by firing six goals past Borussia Monchengladbach, a scoreline that included a brace from club legend Marco Reus. But, despite the positive result back in the Bundesliga, there’s no doubting that Die Borussen have given themselves a mountain to climb away at Ibrix later this evening.

Not least because Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men have been in fine fettle themselves in recent weeks. Rangers are second in the Scottish Premier League; three points behind arch-rivals Celtic. The Gers haven’t tasted defeat in five games and have not lost at Ibrox in 16 successive games. So, Borusse fans should expect another very tough encounter once the whistle blows at 20:00 BST.

Still, this isn’t the first time that BVB have been tasked with overcoming a two goal deficit against Rangers. Back in 1991, Dortmund lost 2-0 at Ibrox before registering five goals in the return leg at home to qualify for the next round of the UEFA Cup.

But, whatever happens at Ibrox this evening, BVB will have to manage without star striker Erling Haaland. The Norweigan hitman missed the first leg as well. BVB coach Marco Rose had hoped that his star player would be able to return to action for this crucial second leg, but the 23-goal striker has been ruled out with a groin injury and will not travel to Glasgow – great news for Gers fans.

Still, even without Haaland, we’re backing BVB to repeat history and snatch a result away against Rangers:

There’s no doubting that Marco Rose’s side underestimated van Bronckhorst’s men in the first leg. But, once BVB got to grips with Rangers’ energy levels and commitment, they did go on to control the game -admittedly in defeat-, boasting 67% of the possession and creating far more shots on goal than their Scottish counterparts.

It’s unlikely that the BVB will sleep on Rangers again given what happened last time, and we’re backing the perennial German contenders to exact their revenge away from home later tonight, and Rangers 1 Dortmund 3 seems a likely scoreline.

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Dortmund to win