Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipines
Home News rangers vs borussia dortmund live stream kick off time and prediction europa league preview

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, kick off time and prediction – Europa League preview

Updated

39 mins ago

on

Rangers vs St. Johnstone

Rangers take on Borussia Dortmund in the second-leg of their Europa League last 16 tie later tonight, and if you want to know how to stream the match LIVE and get our free betting prediction, see below. 

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream — Europa League

If you want to follow the Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund Europa League second leg clash online, sign up with bet365 to listen to a LIVE audio stream and view all the latest stats via the site’s live betting interface.

All you need to do is register a new betting account. It’s easy to do – just follow the simple instructions below.

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Complete the simple sign up process and create an account
  • Deposit any amount to make sure your account is funded
  • Listen to the Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top five football betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites with great sign up offers.

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. BetUK – New betting site with excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches/li>

When does Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund kick off?

The Europa League clash Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday, 24th February, at Ibrox, Glasgow

What TV channel is Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund on?

The Europa League Last-16 second leg between Rangers & Borussia Dortmund will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 HD, with match coverage beginning at 19:15.

It’s also possible to follow the match at bet365 using the site’s audio commentary and live betting interface.

Click the link below to join bet365 in time for kickoff later this evening, and be sure to reward yourself with bet365’s £50 in free bets welcome offer when you register your account.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund prediction – Europa League preview

Rangers emerged from the first leg against BVB at the Signal Iduna Park with a well-deserved aggregate lead thanks to goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos, Jon Lundstrom, and OG from Dan-Axel Zagadou. England international Jude Bellingham and Raphael Guerreiro responded for BVB in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the German side slipped to a 2-4 home defeat against the champions of Scotland.

BVB rebounded from the loss well at the weekend by firing six goals past Borussia Monchengladbach, a scoreline that included a brace from club legend Marco Reus. But, despite the positive result back in the Bundesliga, there’s no doubting that Die Borussen have given themselves a mountain to climb away at Ibrix later this evening.

Not least because Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men have been in fine fettle themselves in recent weeks. Rangers are second in the Scottish Premier League; three points behind arch-rivals Celtic. The Gers haven’t tasted defeat in five games and have not lost at Ibrox in 16 successive games. So, Borusse fans should expect another very tough encounter once the whistle blows at 20:00 BST.

Still, this isn’t the first time that BVB have been tasked with overcoming a two goal deficit against Rangers. Back in 1991, Dortmund lost 2-0 at Ibrox before registering five goals in the return leg at home to qualify for the next round of the UEFA Cup.

But, whatever happens at Ibrox this evening, BVB will have to manage without star striker Erling Haaland. The Norweigan hitman missed the first leg as well. BVB coach Marco Rose had hoped that his star player would be able to return to action for this crucial second leg, but the 23-goal striker has been ruled out with a groin injury and will not travel to Glasgow – great news for Gers fans.

Still, even without Haaland, we’re backing BVB to repeat history and snatch a result away against Rangers:

There’s no doubting that Marco Rose’s side underestimated van Bronckhorst’s men in the first leg. But, once BVB got to grips with Rangers’ energy levels and commitment, they did go on to control the game -admittedly in defeat-, boasting 67% of the possession and creating far more shots on goal than their Scottish counterparts.

It’s unlikely that the BVB will sleep on Rangers again given what happened last time, and we’re backing the perennial German contenders to exact their revenge away from home later tonight, and Rangers 1 Dortmund 3 seems a likely scoreline.

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: Dortmund to win @ 7/10 with bet365

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens