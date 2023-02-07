Alexis Lafreniere scored just one minute and 37 seconds into overtime to seal a dramatic 5-4 win for his New York Rangers against Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Lafreniere was on hand to put away the rebound from Mika Zibanejad’s one-timer and it was his quick reactions that won the game for Rangers.

“It was a hard slap shot [by Zibanejad], and I thought it was going in, and then I see it coming back in front,” Lafreniere said.

“I was behind the net a little bit, just put on the brakes, sprinted to it and tried to score.”

Both Filip Chyti and Zibanejad scored two each in Rangers’ first game since January 27, with the latter recognising his sides sloppy errors during the game despite the victory.

“You try to prepare as much as you can, try to figure out what’s the right way and how you can manage the break and take advantage of the break knowing we have a lot of games and not a whole lot of days left here coming up with a big stretch and pushing for the playoffs,” Zibanejad said.

“I thought this was good. Sloppy at times, but overall, I thought it was a great effort and we wanted it.”

New York Rangers goalkeeper Jaroslav Halák made 28 saves in the victory and has now won six on the bounce when starting after going 1-6-1 at the beginning of this season.

Rangers next play on Wednesday night, when they face the Vancouver Canucks at Maddison Square Garden.

