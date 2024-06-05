NHL

The Pressure Is On For Connor McDavid In The NHL Stanley Cup Finals

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas

Sports Editor




Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers has been arguably the best player in the NHL for much of his nine-year career. He is already one of the most decorated hockey players ever with his individual awards and high statistical output, but his career has been lacking in team success since he came into the league in 2015.

He and the Oilers have a chance to change all of that in the coming days.

Pressure Is On McDavid In NHL Stanley Cup Final

McDavid is not only the most decorated of the current NHL players, but he is climbing the lists that include some of the greatest of all time. He has won three Hart Memorial Trophies (MVP) in his nine years, putting him one behind Eddie Shore for 3rd most all time. He is tied with Mario Lemieux for second most Ted Lindsay Awards (Most outstanding player) with four, and has won the Art Ross Trophy (Most points) five times, good enough for 3rd most in the history of the sport.

And yet, during his first eight years with the team, McDavid and the Oilers had only been able to make it past the second round of the playoffs just once. The once-proud franchise that took home 5 Stanley Cup Trophies in a span of 7 years in the 80s has been starved for success, some that they thought they’d find with a 3-time MVP on their roster.

Panthers Will Provide A Tough Test For Oilers

McDavid will make his first appearance in an NHL championship series for the first time starting this weekend, as the Oilers will take on the Florida Panthers for the rights to the trophy. The Panthers have been one of the strongest teams in the league all season long, and have looked impressive in their postseason run to the Finals. Florida goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky has been outstanding lately, and McDavid will have to be at the top of his game in order to take down the feisty Panthers.

Despite having the best (and perhaps second-best, as well) player in the series on their roster, the Oilers will enter the Stanley Cup Finals listed as underdogs with a +115 designation. The Panthers come in at -135, but those numbers could flip completely should we see Edmonton pull an upset in Game 1, which is scheduled for Saturday and will be played in South Florida.

