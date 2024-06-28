NHL

Nathan MacKinnon Picks Up The Hart Memorial Trophy & Ted Lindsay Award At 2024 NHL Awards

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
nathan mackinnon
nathan mackinnon

Nathan MacKinnon has picked up two prestigious prizes at the NHL end of season awards, winning both the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award after an incredible season for Colorado Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon Picks Up Two NHL Awards

The NHL season came to its conclusion this week, with the Florida Panthers just edging past Edmonton Oilers in a seven game series – despite throwing away a three game lead to set up a thrilling final match.

Although the Panthers won the Stanley Cup, it was a Colorado avalanche player who swept the individual awards with Nathan MacKinnon collecting his trophies on Thursday night.

MacKinnon had 140 points through the 2024 season (51 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games – which broke the scoring record for the Avalanche, breaking Peter Stastny’s previous record that stood since the 1981-82 season.

After breaking all sorts of records this season, the Avalanche centre was a deserving winner at the NHL awards and MacKinnon mopped up in the voting with 137 first place votes for the Hart Memorial Trophy – as his competitors picked up just 53 between them.

The Hart Memorial award is given “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable player to his team” and is voted by the Professional Hockey Writers association.

As well as the Hart award, MacKinnon also earned the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given “to the most outstanding player” as voted by the NHL Players’ Association.

Speaking after picking up his awards, MacKinnon was humble as ever: “It’s really cool,” the Colorado Avalanche center said. “I honestly never thought I’d win these, so very special.

“It was really close, it could have went to ‘Kuch,’ Connor, Auston, a lot of guys. Definitely very fortunate that you guys all voted for me. Appreciate it, I guess.”

Elsewhere in the awards, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks won the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets picked up the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL.

The final award from this season went to Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks who won the Calder Trophy.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 23448401
NHL

LATEST Panthers Hoping Goalie Edge Will Help Them Win The Stanley Cup

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 06 2024
rsz usatsi 23456369 168401874 lowres
NHL
The Pressure Is On For Connor McDavid In The NHL Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 05 2024

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers has been arguably the best player in the NHL for much of his nine-year career. He is already one of the most decorated hockey…

rsz calvin pickard edmonton oilers dec 16 2023 1 6691021 1702825472428
NHL
Miami To Edmonton Is The Longest Possible Flight In The NHL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 03 2024

The Edmonton Oilers finished off the Dallas Stars on Sunday night, winning by a margin of 2-1 to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. They will be the road team…

USATSI 19119537 168397130 lowres
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers legend Wayne Simmonds announces NHL retirement after 15 seasons
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Mar 18 2024
connor bedard hype unescapable nhl wants know
NHL
When Will Connor Bedard Return From Injury? Chicago Blackhawks Rookie Expected Back Next Week
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 13 2024
USATSI 22182403 168397130 lowres
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard set to miss another six weeks with fractured jaw
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 23 2024
Longest NHL Game
NHL
What Is The Longest NHL Game Of All Time?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 11 2024
Arrow to top