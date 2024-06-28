Nathan MacKinnon has picked up two prestigious prizes at the NHL end of season awards, winning both the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award after an incredible season for Colorado Avalanche.

The NHL season came to its conclusion this week, with the Florida Panthers just edging past Edmonton Oilers in a seven game series – despite throwing away a three game lead to set up a thrilling final match.

Although the Panthers won the Stanley Cup, it was a Colorado avalanche player who swept the individual awards with Nathan MacKinnon collecting his trophies on Thursday night.

All Hart ❤️ #NHLAwards Nathan MacKinnon is the 2024 Hart Memorial Trophy winner as the player voted most valuable to his team. 👏 pic.twitter.com/FbOjgwAl4Z — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2024

MacKinnon had 140 points through the 2024 season (51 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games – which broke the scoring record for the Avalanche, breaking Peter Stastny’s previous record that stood since the 1981-82 season.

After breaking all sorts of records this season, the Avalanche centre was a deserving winner at the NHL awards and MacKinnon mopped up in the voting with 137 first place votes for the Hart Memorial Trophy – as his competitors picked up just 53 between them.

The Hart Memorial award is given “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable player to his team” and is voted by the Professional Hockey Writers association.

As well as the Hart award, MacKinnon also earned the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given “to the most outstanding player” as voted by the NHL Players’ Association.

Congratulations Nathan MacKinnon on winning the Ted Lindsay Award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4bVCxRK3tN — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 27, 2024

Speaking after picking up his awards, MacKinnon was humble as ever: “It’s really cool,” the Colorado Avalanche center said. “I honestly never thought I’d win these, so very special.

“It was really close, it could have went to ‘Kuch,’ Connor, Auston, a lot of guys. Definitely very fortunate that you guys all voted for me. Appreciate it, I guess.”

Elsewhere in the awards, Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks won the Norris Trophy as the top defenseman and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets picked up the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL.

The final award from this season went to Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks who won the Calder Trophy.