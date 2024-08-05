Rams’ WR Puka Nacua is week-to-week with a knee injury

In 2023, the Los Angeles Rams went 10-7 and made the playoffs as the sixth seed. That matched the Rams up against the Detroit Lions for a road playoff game. Los Angeles played a hard-fought game but they lost 24-23 to Detroit. The team is looking to carry some of that momentum from 2023 into 2024.

One of the most important players on their roster in 2023 was rookie WR Puka Nacua. Nobody expected Nacua to have the type of production he did in his first season. An injury to WR Cooper Kupp early on gave Nacua an increased role. He quickly became the team’s #1 target while Kupp was out. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Puka Nacua is now considered week-to-week after leading a joint practice early on Sunday with a knee injury. Not what the Rams want to see with the season about a month away.

Puka Nacua’s knee injury is reportedly “nothing serious”

More about Rams WR Puka Nacua now being week-to-week with a knee injury that he suffered Sunday:https://t.co/LKv5C1LCfX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2024



Wide receiver Puka Nacua was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in 2023 out of BYU. To start last season, the Rams were without WR Cooper Kupp for the first four weeks. That’s where Puka Nacua made a name for himself. The rookie WR dominated his first four weeks of the 2023 season. In his first professional game, Nacua had 10 catches on 15 targets for 119 yards. Additionally, he had 100+ yards in three of his first four games. That’s how the 23-year-old was able to set the NFL record for most receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) by a rookie in league history.

After a knee injury he suffered on Sunday, the Rams say that Ncaua is now week-to-week. Los Angeles is off from practice on Monday and they will be back on Tuesday. Their first game of the 2024 season is Sunday, September 8 vs. the Detroit Lions. A rematch of last season’s wildcard matchup. Nacua had nine catches for 181 yards and a touchdown in last season’s playoff loss. The Rams need a healthy Puka Nacua if they want a chance to beat the Lions to start their 2024 campaign.