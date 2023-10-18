Rams Injury Report: Kyren Williams Expected To Be Out Multiple Weeks

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s win over Arizona.

#Rams RB Kyren Williams is expected to miss multiple games but should be back, at the latest, after the Week 10 bye, per source. Williams suffered an ankle sprain on Sunday. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 18, 2023

Kyren Williams has been a workhorse running back for the Rams ever since Week 2. With the departure of Cam Akers, Williams has been simply an every down player earning one of the highest snaps rates at running back in the NFL. The offense will simply have to change without him on the field as their running back room is beat up and lacks experience. Backup Ronnie Rivers was going to be the starter, but he is now on the shelf with a knee injury. He is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks.

The Rams made some moves yesterday involving the running back room. They signed Royce Freeman to the active roster and signed Myles Gaskin and old friend Darrell Henderson to their practice squad. Rookie Zach Evans is expected to be the “starter”. Evans was 6th round pick out of Ole Miss He had a few touches once Williams and Rivers went out with injuries.

This could easily be a two or three man running back by committee. It would not be surprising if Darrell Henderson gets some work in his first week back with the team. He has the most rapport with Sean McVay and could be the lead guy when it’s all said and done until Kyren Williams comes back.

The Rams, however, have been outweighing expectations for this season. They are better than everyone has thought they would be. With Stafford and Cooper Kupp healthy and the emergence of Puka Nacua, this offense can handle being without Kyren Williams until Week 11 at the latest.