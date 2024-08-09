NFL

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce gave an honest assessment of where he thinks the offense will be in 2024

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Antonio Pierce Raiders pic
Antonio Pierce Raiders pic

In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders started the season with Josh McDaniels as their head coach. After a rough start, the team decided to part ways with McDaniels. Team owner Mark Davis named Antonio Pierce the interim head coach for the rest of the 2023 season. The Raiders were 5-4 with Pierce to end the season. 

Las Vegas’ players bought into Pierce’s game plan and he was the clear choice for the head coach. Mark Davis hired Antonio Pierce as the full-time head coach for the Raiders this offseason. Speaking with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Pierce gave an honest assessment of what he thinks their offense will be in 2024. He’s aware the team will not be as explosive as others around the NFL.

Antonio Pierce did not sound optimistic about the Raiders’ offense in 2024


This offseason, the team lost RB Josh Jacobs in free agency to the Green Bay Packers. That puts Zamir White as their starting RB. To make matters worse, the team had two QBs who left a lot to be desired. Journeyman QB Gardner Minshew joined the team this offseason. He’ll be competing with 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell out of Purdue. Minshew was a member of the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 and ended up starting 13 games. Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and Minshew’s 13 starts were the most of his career in one season. He threw for 3,305 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Minshew threw 21 touchdowns during his rookie season with the Jaguars.

There’s also second-year QB Aidan O’Connell who made 10 starts for the Raiders in 2023. Jimmy Garoppolo started the season at QB for Las Vegas and the team eventually turned to O’Connell. He started the final nine games of the season after veteran QB Brian Hoyer was given a chance to start in Week 7. In his rookie season, O’Connell threw for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The 25-year-old was 5-5 in his 10 starts. On the team’s first unofficial depth chart this summer, Gardner Minshew was listed as their starting QB. Does Aidan O’Connell have a chance at stealing the job from Minshew through play in the preseason?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Antonio Pierce Raiders pic
NFL

LATEST Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce gave an honest assessment of where he thinks the offense will be in 2024

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 09 2024
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys pic
NFL
Jerry Jones feels no sense of urgency to sign All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb to a long-term deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 09 2024

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys finished 12-5, first in the NFC East. That gave the Cowboys a home playoff game vs. the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers. Dallas lost 48-32 and…

Jonathan Taylor Colts pic
NFL
Jonathan Taylor is confident he can stay healthy for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 08 2024

In 2023, the Indianapolis Colts finished 9-8 and were second in the AFC South. The team lost a close battle to the Texans in Week 18. That game cost the…

Jalen Carter Eagles training camp pic
NFL
Eagles’ Jalen Carter is seeing snaps at edge rusher with Philadelphia during training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 08 2024
Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux are building ‘cohesiveness’ during training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2024
Justin Simmons Broncos pic
NFL
The New Orleans Saints are hosting free agent safety Justin Simmons for a visit
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2024
Jayden Daniels Commanders pic
NFL
Jayden Daniels is QB1 on the Washington Commanders’ first depth chart of 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 06 2024
Arrow to top