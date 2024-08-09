Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce gave an honest assessment of where he thinks the offense will be in 2024

In 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders started the season with Josh McDaniels as their head coach. After a rough start, the team decided to part ways with McDaniels. Team owner Mark Davis named Antonio Pierce the interim head coach for the rest of the 2023 season. The Raiders were 5-4 with Pierce to end the season.

Las Vegas’ players bought into Pierce’s game plan and he was the clear choice for the head coach. Mark Davis hired Antonio Pierce as the full-time head coach for the Raiders this offseason. Speaking with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Pierce gave an honest assessment of what he thinks their offense will be in 2024. He’s aware the team will not be as explosive as others around the NFL.

Antonio Pierce did not sound optimistic about the Raiders’ offense in 2024

This offseason, the team lost RB Josh Jacobs in free agency to the Green Bay Packers. That puts Zamir White as their starting RB. To make matters worse, the team had two QBs who left a lot to be desired. Journeyman QB Gardner Minshew joined the team this offseason. He’ll be competing with 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell out of Purdue. Minshew was a member of the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 and ended up starting 13 games. Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and Minshew’s 13 starts were the most of his career in one season. He threw for 3,305 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Minshew threw 21 touchdowns during his rookie season with the Jaguars.

There’s also second-year QB Aidan O’Connell who made 10 starts for the Raiders in 2023. Jimmy Garoppolo started the season at QB for Las Vegas and the team eventually turned to O’Connell. He started the final nine games of the season after veteran QB Brian Hoyer was given a chance to start in Week 7. In his rookie season, O’Connell threw for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The 25-year-old was 5-5 in his 10 starts. On the team’s first unofficial depth chart this summer, Gardner Minshew was listed as their starting QB. Does Aidan O’Connell have a chance at stealing the job from Minshew through play in the preseason?