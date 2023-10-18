Raiders Depth Chart: Who Starts At QB If Jimmy G Can’t Play?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots with a back injury and is not practicing today.



Garoppolo was sent to the hospital as a precaution to see if there was any internal damage. Luckily there was none, but this injury may be serious enough to keep him out this week. Brian Hoyer was thursted into starting since he was the number two quarterback. Rookie Aiden O’Connel was the emergency third quarterback. Hoyer was serviceable in relief. He went 6/10 passing for 102 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The question still remains on who will be the starting quarterback if jimmy G misses. The Raiders play the lowly Chicago Bears that could be without Justin Fields. O’Connel would be the presumed starter if Jimmy G is ruled out. O’Connel started in Week 3 against the Chargers. Hoyer was simply called upon due to him being the only other active quarterback. Why Hoyer is over O’Connel in that circumstance, that remains to be seen. If the Raiders want to take a look at the future, then starting O’Connel would be the smart move.

The Las Vegas Raiders are +1600 to win the AFC West according to Nevada sportsbooks.

The team is currently 3-3 on the season and are second behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the standings. Maybe Hoyer is their best bet since he has the most experience. It remains to be seen who will take the reigns at QB, but the one will most likely have a good performance against the Bears. The Raiders may hold out Jimmy G, given the opponent. If O’Connel were to start, look for Davante Adams to get more looks as he was his favorite target.