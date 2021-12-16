Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew’s stats-based puting method finds regular winners, often at big prices, and he shares his thoughts for Thursday’s racing below.

Andrew found Newbury winner SILVER FOREVER on Wednesday and has four selections for Thursday December 16th.

SOUTHWELL 12.22

KHATWAH (system – Mick Appelby stable switchers)

Mick Appleby’s does well at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other trainer, scoring with 80 of the 459 qualifiers (17.4% strike-rate) for a profit of £296.42 to a £1 level stake at SP. He’s three from three with those who were previously trained by Owen Burrows (16-1, 14-1 and 5-1), suggesting that KHATWAH could also improve for the change of scenery.

FFOS LAS 2.25

CREDO (system – Anthony Honeyball, first run in a handicap hurdle)

CREDO was a huge eyecatcher in a maiden hurdle at Leicester last time, doing really well to run third after racing on the inside rail where the ground was slowest. Her trainer has a 23 from 88 record with his runners having their first start in a handicap hurdle for a profit of £72.88 to a £1 level stake at SP and she is going to take all the beating here.

EXETER 2.45

DUARIGLE (system – Dubai Destination chasers on soft/heavy going)

Progeny of the sire Dubai Destination have a solid record on soft or heavy going and DUARIGLE might improve for the switch from hurdles to fences. This point-to-point winner would have needed his first two runs back this term after a break of more than two years and it’s interesting that connections have persevered.

CHELMSFORD 5.00

ALPHONSE LE GRANDE (system – Ed Dunlop AW runners, jockey upgrade)

ALPHONSE LE GRANDE was the subject of strong early support at Newcastle last time, though he drifted back out just before the off and finished in mid-division after meeting all the trouble going. Was it a poor ride from Paul Mulrennan or was he unlucky? The Twitter jury went with the former though I’d need to see the head-on footage before getting off the fence. Either way, it’s interesting to see Tom Marquand take over tonight. Ed Dunlop’s all-weather runners have a four from 13 record (+£11.08) when they were beaten under Mulrennan last time out and now replaced by a different pilot. Tom Marquand has to regarded as a jockey upgrade and the two-year-old gelding can be given another chance.

