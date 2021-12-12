Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – December 12th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value picks and shares his thoughts for Sunday’s racing below.

Andrew found 11-4 Doncaster winner TWO FOR GOLD on Saturday and has two selections for racing on Sunday December 12th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

SOUTHWELL 12.15

MOZZARO (system – Martin Keighley at Southwell)

Trainer Martin Keighley has a great record over jumps at Southwell, scoring with 23 of his 104 runners since the beginning of 2016 for a profit of £42.31 to a £1 level stake at SP. MOZZARO, the first of his four runners today, caught the eye at Lingfield on his penultimate start despite being beaten by almost 50 lengths. He made the running in the ‘swamp’ on the inside rail that day in a race that was dominated by those who challenged wide. He proved that run was better than it looked by scoring over the extended 2m4f on his chase debut here last time and can maintain his 100% record over fences despite the stamina reservation over today’s 3m2f trip.

CARLISLE 2.10

BASS ROCK (system – Sandy Thomson winter runners)

BASS ROCK won easily over 2m4f here on his penultimate start and the form was franked when the five-length runner-up went one better at Market Rasen next time. He contributed to a strong early gallop when third in a valuable Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Haydock on his next outing and, though weakening at the business end, it was those early exertions rather than lack of stamina that were the reason for the defeat. This is easier and he can return to winning ways. Trainer Sandy Thomson traditional does well at this time of year, scoring with 86 of his 471 runners (since 2013) in the peak winter period (November to February) for a huge profit of £233.36 to a £1 level stake at SP.

