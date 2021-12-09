Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday December 9th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads heads to Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Kempton for his bets/trades Wednesday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Thursday December 9th:

NEWCASTLE 12.40

Donald McCain’s KILLANE wears the cheekpieces for the first time in this two-mile handicap hurdle but that’s far from certain to end in a positive result. The six-year-old was still in contention when running out at Southwell last time but the ground will be much softer here and, since the beginning of 2010, his trainer is just three from 72 with first-time cheekpieces on his handicap hurdlers for a loss of £51.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. He can be opposed in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market.

NEWCASTLE JOCKEYS

RYAN MANIA is riding well, recording his 40th success of 2021 when guiding Treshnish to victory at Hexham yesterday. He’s grafted hard to work his way back up the ladder after five years out of the game and he looks set to beat his previous best today of 40 winners achieved in 2014. He rides mainly for Sue Smith and Sandy Thomson, both in good form at present, and though only one of his five mounts at Newcastle is a single-figure price, he looks worth a buy in the Spreadex NEWCASTLE JOCKEYS market (currently set at 19-20.5). GOAST DANCER will improve for October’s hurdling debut and could pick up minor place money in division one of the maiden hurdle (11.40), while SARYSHAGANN was useful on the Flat for David O’Meara and might be able to defy an absence on his jumps debut. FRIMEUR DE LANCRAY needs to brush up his jumping but a clear round could see him take the 1.45, DEMOCRATIC OATH, another one who has made the switch to Sandy Thomson has place claims in the 2.20, and his bumper ride, CERENDIPITY, finished a respectable fourth on his debut and trainer Sue Smith has won this race for the past two years.

CHELMSFORD 5.30

Mick Appleby runners don’t have the greatest record when bidding to follow up a win and UNITED FRONT’s record in this respect reads 420 (0-3), with the runner-up effort when starting as the 5-6 favourite. He scored comfortably at Lingfield last time but he managed to avoid the ‘swamp’ on the inside rail, unlike his main market rival, and Tom Marquand is replaced by a 7lb claimer. He looks set to receive pace pressure from GODDESS OF FIRE, who also looks vulnerable. Selling United Front in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market (he was priced at 24-27 at the time of writing) is the recommendation, while fixed odds punters might prefer to back YOU’RE HIRED (5-1 with Spreadex), who is two from two at this track.

Will You’re Hired arrive from out of the clouds to pick up the pieces as Andrew is predicting? Watch the action unfold using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.