Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Sunday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew found 5-1 Cheltenham winner GUARD YOUR DREAMS on Saturday and has two bets/trades for Sunday’s racing. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday December 12th:

CARLISLE 12.00

MOONLIGHT SPIRIT has drifted to a backable price in Carlisle’s opener (12.00) – he’s 14-17 on the spreads in the 50-25-10 market and 100-30 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting – and can be supported on his debut for Jimmy Moffatt. He hardly set the world alight for Charlie Appleby on the Flat last year, or in one start in Dubai back in February, but was highly tried and his new handler does well at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards. Since the beginning of 2015, he’s seven from 41 under these conditions for a profit of £38.50 to a £1 level stake at SP.

. Recommendation: Back MOONLIGHT SPIRIT in Carlisle 12.00

CARLISLE 1.05

Trainer Olly Murphy does well when using a first-time tongue-tie on one of his inmates, scoring with 24 of the 89 qualifiers (27% strike-rate) for a profit of £20.61 to a £1 level stake at SP. This year only, he’s nine from 26 (34.6%) for a profit of £15.00. BEST TRITION raced on the slowest part of the track when runner-up at Lingfield last time and is taken to upset the odds-on favourite. Buy at 27 in the 50-25-10 Spreadex market or back at 11-4 in the fixed odds betting.

Is the jolly home and hosed or can Best Trition cause an upset?

