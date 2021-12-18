Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew heads to Ascot and Lingfield for three bets/trades on a busy Saturday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Saturday December 18th:

ASCOT 12.40

Horses aged six and upwards have a poor record in this 2m7.5f novices’ handicap hurdle, winning just once from 55 runners in the past ten years. Eleven of 16 runners fall into this bracket and I’m happy to take them all on, with the possible exception of IMPHAL who ran better than his finish position implied at Lingfield last time. The one who might prove particularly vulnerable is GO STEADY, who raced wide on the quickest part of the track when scoring at Leicester last time. He did hang off the favoured rail in the very closing stages but he still looked flattered and the one-length runner-up Nordano, who also raced wide, trailed home ninth here on Friday. He rates a sell in the Spread 50-30-20-10 race market. Fixed odds punters might want to back a couple of the five-year-olds each-way, with NEXT LEFT and PASS ME BY the suggestions.

. Recommendation: Oppose GO STEADY in Ascot 12.40

LINGFIELD DOUBLE DRAW

It was a big advantage to race wide at Lingfield’s meeting on Wednesday where the winners came from the following draws…

9 of 10

2 of 12 (odds-on and forced to switch wide after missing the break)

6 of 7

5 of 10

12 of 13

5 of 10

11 of 11

5 of 5

…those drawn low, especially prominent racers who could end up on the ‘dead’ rail are likely to be vulnerable once more, suggesting that the ‘DOUBLE DRAW’ spread could be set a little on the low side at 67-70.

LINGFIELD 2.35

DEAL A DOLLAR hasn’t seen a racetrack since finishing down the field at Royal Ascot last summer but has form when fresh and his come-from-behind style is likely to be an asset. Both his wins have come in small fields over this 1m4f trip on the all-weather and he can be bought in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

