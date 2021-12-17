Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew has unearthed more stats and systems to assist with winner finding on Saturday.

Christmas has arrived early with some cracking action on Saturday December 18th and Andrew has five bets at Ascot, Haydock and Wolverhampton. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

HAYDOCK 12.20

ADRIMEL (system – Tom Lacey, first-time blinkers)

ADRIMEL hardly jumped a fence when 100-30 for his chase debut at Exeter earlier this month and eventually pulled up. His jockey reported that he was “never travelling” but he could be worth another chance now that he wears first-time blinkers. He won in Grade 2 company over hurdles in January when fitted with cheekpieces for the first time and trainer Tom Lacey is four from 16 with his first-time blinkered runners for a profit of £23.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. That’s a very small sample size but four of the beaten horses finished second (25-1, 25-1, 9-1 and 13-2) and I’m willing to chance that the headgear works again.

HAYDOCK 2.40

BUZZ DE TURCOING (system – Tommy Whittle Chase, young horses, recent run)

This 3m1.5f handicap chase favours young horses (aged eight or younger) who ran recently (within 28 days). Since 2007, this system has thrown up 11 winners from 60 runners for a profit of £31.83 to a £1 level stake at SP. There are only four qualifiers this year – BUZZ DE TURCOING, Notachance, Remastered and Silva Eclipse. This system has provided the winner for 11 of the last 12 renewals, with the blank year in 2018 when there were only two qualifiers. BUZZ DE TURCOING goes well on flat, galloping left-handed tracks, scoring at Ayr three weeks ago and winning here in December of last year.

ASCOT 3.00

STORM CONTROL (system – Kerry Lee chasers, first run after a wind operation)

Kerry Lee has a four from 14 record with her chasers on their first start following wind surgery and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £35.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. Three of the beaten horses finished second (20-1, 11-1 and 5-2) and STORM CONTROL, a winner first time back after a wind operation in May 2019, can bounce back to form here after pulling up on his comeback when 100-30 favourite at Cheltenham in October.

HAYDOCK 3.15

TOKYO GETAWAY (system – Jimmy Moffatt stable switchers)

Since the beginning of 2015, trainer James Moffatt has an eight from 42 record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards for a profit of £44.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. He had an 11-2 winner (Moonlight Spirit) on this system at Carlisle last Sunday and TOKYO GETAWAY can follow suit.

WOLVERHAMPTON 6.30

BLAZING HOT (system – Grant Tuer, unplaced last time out)

BLAZING HOT attracted plenty of market interest for a 6f handicap at Newcastle on last month’s debut for Grant Tuer but the 3-1 favourite was poorly drawn in stall 2 of 14 and had to settle for fifth place. The four who beat him came from stalls 12, 8, 11 and 13 and the form received a timely boost when the winner, Redzone, followed up at Southwell on Thursday. His stable’s runners who finished fourth or worse on their latest start often make good bets to bounce back next time, winning 19 of their 121 starts this year for a profit of £42.00 to a £1 level stake at SP.

