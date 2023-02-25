Site News

Public Money Is On Jake Paul For His Fight Against Tommy Fury

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are just around the corner from the boxing match up between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, and there is plenty of betting action coming on for both sides. But it is the former YouTube sensation who the public seems to be siding with in this fight.

When the betting lines opened, both fighters were listed at -115, essentially making it a “pick ’em” from the start. But since then, 61 percent of the cash and 53 percent of the total action has come through in favor of Paul. The biggest gap between the two was when Fury dropped all the way down to +185 at the same time that Paul was sitting at +225.

Who Is Favored Between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury?

Those numbers have evened out a bit, but there is still a solid gap between the two. Currently, Paul is listed as a -145 favorite, with Fury sitting at +125.

The verbal sparring that has taken place between the fight has added plenty of fuel to the fire. During the pre-fight press conference, Paul offered a double-or-nothing financial deal to Fury, of which Fury’s father accepted.

It looked as though there would be another underlying story to this match up, but it seems as though Fury’s camp may be having second thoughts. After a sit-down on Friday in which Fury promised Paul that he would sign the contract after his lawyers reviewed it, the deal remains unsigned with roughly 24-hours left before the scheduled start of the bout.

There was also the tussle that the two were involved in during Saturday’s final face off. Paul and Fury were face-to-face, with the latter doing most of the intimidation talk. But Paul called him out, saying that he has yet to sign the double-or-nothing contract, while subsequently flicking his hands over Fury’s nipple twice. Fury took exception to this, and the scrum was broken up quickly as the two were separated.

Jake Paul has a knack for the entertainment factor, especially given his history as a YouTuber and content creator. He knows how to bring attention to his fights and match ups, and this one against Tommy Fury is no different.

The fight will take place on Sunday afternoon, with the main card beginning at 2PM ET, with the main even scheduled for 4:30PM ET. It will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top