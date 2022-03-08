PSG transfer news: Parisians had Marcus Rashford on their radar last summer

Paris Saint-Germain had Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford on their wanted list to replace Kylian Mbappe last summer, according to reports.

The England international’s current contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in about 18 months time. And he is said to be considering his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old is said to be unhappy with his playing time under manager Ralf Rangnick. The German boss has started him only twice in their previous 11 Premier League matches.

The forward was also featured off the bench in United’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday.

According to the Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is a huge admirer of Rashford.

They have also claimed that the Parisians explored the possibility of signing him in the previous summer transfer window. However, the Red Devils were not interested at all in letting him leave.

Marus Rashford has been one of the best graduates of Manchester United.

He scored two goals on his first team debut in February 2016 and has been a very important figure at Old Trafford over the years.

The 24-year-old has clocked up 295 appearances across all competitions so far, notching 93 goals and creating 58 assists in the process.

He was also outstanding last season for United when he scored 21 goals and created 15 assists in 57 total appearances.

The England international missed the initial two months of the present campaign after undergoing a surgery on his shoulder.

However, he hasn’t been very impressive since his return as he has only scored five goals in 24 games this season.

The forward is currently going through a rough patch of form but there is no doubt that he is one of the best players around.

Managing to sign Rashford would represent a big coup for PSG. However, United will likely do everything to keep hold of their star footballer.