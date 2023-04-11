Editorial

Professional Overwatch Player XQC Tops List Of Highest Earning Twitch Streamers In March

Joe Lyons
xQc
xQc

Using data from StreamsCharts, SportsLens has ranked the top 20 streamers on Twitch by their earnings in March 2023.

  • XQC tops list of highest earning Twitch streamers in March at over $120,000
  • 21-year-old Kai Cenat earned over $80,000 last month and is the most-subscribed streamer of all-time
  • Brazilian gamer Gaules racked up over $100,000 and has collaborated with soccer legends Ronaldo and Neymar

Top 20 Twitch Streamers By Earnings For March

1. XQC – $121,711

Felix Lengyel, better known as xQc or xQcOW, is a Canadian Twitch streamer and professional Overwatch player for Team Canada. He was the most watched streamer on Twitch in 2020 and 2021.

XQC

2. Gaules – $103,215

Brazilian streamer Gaules also racked up over $100,000 in earnings in March 2023 and is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player with 3.7 million followers. He also plays games like Valorant and has a podcast with Brazilian soccer legends Ronaldo and Neymar.

Gaules

3. HasanAbi – $86,310

Turkish-American Twitch streamer HasanAbi is a left-wing political commentator and plays games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Fortnite and Rust.

HasanAbi

4. Kai Cenat – $81,475

Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is just 21-years-old and best known for his live streams on the Twitch platform, becoming the most subscribed streamer at the time in October 2022. He recently won ‘Streamer of the Year’ at the 12th Streamer Awards.

At his peak, Kai Cenat boasted over 300,000 subscribers.

5. Shlorox – $79,342

Shlorox earned almost $80,000 on Twitch in March and is famous for playing games such as Grand Theft Auto V, World Of Warcraft and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

He was born in Germany but now resides in Switzerland and has over 75,000 followers on Instagram.

Shlorox

6. Tubbo – $69,025

Tubbo, real name Toby Smith, is a Twitch streamer known for his Minecraft content and owns the server Dream SMP. He announced in February 2022 he was joining e-sports organization Misfits Gaming.

Tubbo

7. Eliasn97 – $65,549

Eliasn97, real name Elias Nerlich, is a FIFA e-sports player, co-owner and CEO of Fokus Clan and a Playstation player for professional German club Hertha Berlin.

The 25-year-old has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and earned north of $65,000 on Twitch in March 2023.

Eliasn97

8. Loud_Coringa – $66,859

Loud Coringa

Grand Theft Auto V streamer Loud_Coringa has earned over $117,000 role playing on the Rockstar Games classic, living and streaming from South Brazil.

9. NICKMERCS – $61,394

Nicholas Kolcheff, better known as NICKMERCS, is an American Twitch streamer and co-owner of FaZe Clan who plays Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends.

After splitting from 100 Thieves in 2019 due to failed promises and poor management, he joined FaZe Clan and despite offers from rival streaming services he has stayed loyal to Twitch and earned over $6 million on the platform in 2019.

NICKMERCS

10. Illojuan – $60,461

Spanish streamer Illojuan racked up $60,461 in earnings in March on Twitch, playing games such as Silent Hill 3. The 28-year-old from Fuengirola graduated from the University of Malaga.

Illojuan

11. GernaderJake – $59,336

GernaderJake, sometimes known as Jake, is a Twitch streamer who streams games such as Destiny 2. He has been streaming since early 2015 and also plays Fortnite, Apex Legends and H1Z1.

He is from the Bay Area in California but now lives in Vancouver, Washington with his wife Kelsey and their dogs Ava, Aspen and Ash.

GernaderJake

12. Auronplay – $55,869

Auronplay

Spaniard AuronPlay, 34, is the third-most subscribed YouTuber in Spain with almost 30 million and has the second-most followed Twitch channel on the planet with over 14.7 million followers.

His top played games on Twitch are Sons of the Forest, Contraband Police, Until Dawn and Grand Theft Auto V.

13. Ibai – $49,710

Ibai is a Spanish Twitch streamer and former content creator for G2 Esports who now co-owns esports team KOI which competes in League of Legends tournaments.

The 28-year-old from Bilbao, Basque Country, is the fourth-most followed channel on Twitch and also plays Valorant and Teamfight Tactics.

He also has a ‘Calmly Chatting’ show which has featured guests like soccer stars Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Ronaldinho, Paulo Dybala, Sergio Aguero and Sergio Ramos as well as musician Ed Sheeran.

Ibai

14. Papaplatte – $44,861

Kevin Teller, better known as Papaplatte, is a Twitch streamer from Berlin, Germany with over 1.3 million followers on Twitch. He is also the host of a very popular podcast called Edeltalk.

His most played games on Twitch include PUBG: Battlegrounds, Minecraft, Fortnite and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Papaplatte

15. Baiano – $43,437

Baiano, real name Gustavo Gomes, is a Brazilian Twitch streamer who has been playing League of Legends for over five years and averages almost 18,000 viewers per stream.

He was previously a member of the CNB e-Sports team for just under a year.

Baiano

16. PaulinhoLOKObr – $41,861

PaulinhoLOKObr, real name Alfie Henrique de Carvalho, is a Twitch streamer who earned over $40,000 in March. He is a very popular Grand Theft Auto V player and is well known for his role playing streams.

He also plays games like Honor Of Kings and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

PaulinhoLOKObr

17. Loltyler1 – $37,401

Loltyler1, better known as tyler1 or real name Tyler Steinkamp, is an internet personality and Twitch streamers who plays League of Legends. He was famously banned from playing the game from April 2016 to January 2018 for disruptive behaviour towards other players.

Nicknamed ‘The Most Toxic Player in North America,’ his return to League of Legends peaked at over 382,000 viewers on Twitch and signed with South Korean e-sports team T1 as a content creator in October 2020.

Loltyler1

18. Tarik – $29,981

Tarik Celik is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player of Turkish decent, but is based in America. While playing with Team Cloud9, Tarik won the ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018 and won MVP.

He has been playing for Evil Geniuses since 2019 and is a former member of OpTic Gaming.

Tarik

19. ElSpreen – $23,989

ElSpreen, real name Ivan Buhajeruk, is an Argentine Twitch streamer and plays games such as Among Us and Minecraft. As well as being active on Twitch, his YouTube channel boasts over 2.3 million subscribers.

ElSpreen

20. Trymacs – $23,570

Trymacs, real name Maximilian Alexander Curt Stemmier, is a German streamer from Hamburg. He began by streaming mobile game Clash Royale and now streams FIFA, Call of Duty and Minecraft.

Trymacs

