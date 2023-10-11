Soccer

Premier League Tickets: 5 Clubs That Are Charging The Least In The 2023-24 Season

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Premier League Tickets
Premier League Tickets

Watching a high-octane Premier League match at a buzzing stadium is probably on every soccer fan’s bucket list. However, considering the popularity of the teams playing in the division, watching a Premier League game is quite an expensive affair.

Ticket prices are dependent on a plethora of factors, such as age, category, opponent, the stands the seats are in, and, of course, demand; making it almost impossible to guess the effective ticket price for a game. However, estimates can be made based on official ticket prices, which every club release before the start of a new season. Based on the official list, here are the five clubs that are offering the cheapest tickets in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

#5 Arsenal – $34.99

Arsenal Offer One Of The Cheapest Tickets In The Premier League
Arsenal Celebrating After Scoring

Watching Arsenal in all their glory is rather inexpensive at Emirates Stadium, with ticket prices starting at just $34.99. However, to get the plushiest seat at the venue, one must spend a minimum of $126.61, which is the joint-highest (alongside Tottenham Hotspur) in the division.

The Gunners have offered great value to their fans this season, going eight games without defeat in the 2023-24 Premier League season.  Arsenal have secured six victories so far and climbed to second place in league rankings. The north Londoners only trail leaders Tottenham on goal scored (18 vs 16).

#4 Bournemouth – $34.38

Bournemouth Offer One Of The Cheapest Tickets In The Premier League
Bournemouth Are 19th In Premier League Standings

Bournemouth have been all over the place in the English Premier League this season. They have leaked goals and as well as lacked sharpness up top, resulting in an eight-game winless run in the English top flight. Bournemouth have lost five of their eight games so far, drawing the remaining three. Having accumulated just three points, they are in 19th place in the Premier League standings.

Bournemouth do offer one of the most affordable tickets in the Premier League, with prices ranging between $34.38 and $65.15. However, fans are unlikely to keep flocking to the Vitality Stadium unless they fix their act.

#3 Burnley – $30.69

Burnley Offer One Of The Cheapest Tickets In The Premier League
Burnley Are Currently In 18th Place In Premier League Standings

Burnley offer one of the most inexpensive tickets in the English Premier League, with ticket prices at Turf Moor starting at just $30.69 and going up to $73.67. However, given how poor they have been this season, fans are likely to think twice before committing.

Currently managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, Burnley have lost six of their eight Premier League matches this season, winning just once. With just four points on the board, Burnley are in 18th place in the English top-flight rankings.

#2 Chelsea – $30.69

Chelsea Offer The Second-Least Expensive Tickets In The Premier League
Chelsea Are 11th In Premier League Standings

Chelsea have not been at their best in the Premier League since last season. They finished 12th in the league in the 2022-23 season and currently find themselves in 11th place. The Stamford Bridge faithful probably would have been even more furious had they not been offering tickets for cheap this season.

The least expensive tickets at Stamford Bridge go for $30.69, which is quite reasonable considering the stadium’s prime location in west London. The most expensive tickets, on the other hand, are officially selling for $87.26.

#1 Liverpool – $11.05

Liverpool Charge The Least For Tickets In The Premier League
Liverpool Are Ranked Fourth In The Premier League The Season

One of the biggest teams in England, Liverpool are charging the least for tickets in the 2023-24 season. According to official data, ticket prices at Anfield start at just $11.05 for the 2023-24 Premier League season. However, to get the best seat in the house, one must shell out as much as $73.67.

The 19-time English champions have performed well in the Premier League this season. Playing eight games, they have secured five wins, lost once, and drawn twice. With 17 points on the board, the Reds are in fourth place in the Premier League standings.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid And Manchester City
Soccer

LATEST Report: Real Madrid & Manchester City Among Four Teams Keeping Tabs On Highly-Rated Bundesliga Attacker

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  8min
Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Lionel Messi Loan Speculation
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Lionel Messi is solely focused on helping Inter Miami, adding there is no truth to the reports linking him with a return to Barcelona….

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Salaries: Wages Of The Gunners’ New Signings Revealed
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Arsenal are flying high in the Premier League this season, and much of it is down to the excellent business they did over the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s side…

Premier League Tickets
Soccer
Premier League Tickets: 5 Clubs That Are Charging The Least In The 2023-24 Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
rooneybrady 1
Soccer
Tom Brady To Pay Wayne Rooney ‘Three Times’ More Than Former Birmingham City Manager John Eustace
Author image Louis Fargher  •  19h
Worst Transfers in Football
Soccer
The Worst Transfers in Football History: Barcelona Feature Heavily in Our Top 10
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  22h
Premier League
Soccer
10 Most Valuable Squads In The English Premier League
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  22h
Arrow to top