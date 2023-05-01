NBA

Playing Against Lakers A “Dream Come True” For Klay Thompson

Anthony R. Cardenas
Two of the most talked about teams headed into the 2023 NBA Playoffs were the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, and as fate would have it, they’ll be playing each other in the second round starting this week. It will be the first time that the two teams meet in the postseason during Klay Thompson’s tenure, and he can’t wait to get started.

Klay Thompson Has Family Ties To Last Lakers/Warriors Playoff Series

It isn’t just Thompson’s time in Golden State. The Lakers and Warriors haven’t met in the playoffs since all the way back in 1991, when Thompson was just a year old. But he should know something about that series, as his family was a part of it.

Thompson was born in Los Angeles in 1990, the byproduct of his father Mychal playing for the Lakers at the time. The elder Thompson had played for the Trail Blazers and Spurs previously, but spent the latter years of his career with the Showtime Lakers where he won his two championships.

The Lakers won that series back in ’91, defeating the Warriors handily in five games. Los Angeles would go on to play in the NBA Finals, but would lose to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

For Klay Thompson, being a part of the first series between the two teams since his father played must be something special. He was asked about it in his postgame interview on Sunday, and he gave the answer you’d probably expect:

“It’s just a dream come true. I’ve waited 12 years for this.”

He won’t have to wait much long at all, as the Warriors face a quick turnaround for Game 1 on Tuesday after they played a road game on Sunday afternoon. But they enter the series as the favorites to advance, and are also favored in Game 1 with the line currently sitting at 4.5.

They’ll need the most out of Klay Thompson if they hope to cover any spreads. He had up and down performances during the first seven games of the postseason, and his team will be going up against LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the next couple of weeks. He has recovered nicely from the injuries that kept him out of two full seasons recently, and was a big part of Golden State’s run to a championship in 2022.

Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday evening and will be played inside the Chase Center in downtown San Francisco.

