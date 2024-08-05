It is almost that time of the year again. The time when every team is free to dream of Premier League glory. When the slate is wiped clean and there is nothing to separate the big clubs from the minnows.

The start of the 2024-25 Premier League season is only 11 days (August 16) away, and every player wants to make their mark. Unfortunately, a handful may not get the opportunity to do so, as they are running a losing race against time to be fit for the curtain-raiser.

Continue reading to meet five big players who may not be fit in time for Matchday 1 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

#5 Sven Botman – Newcastle United

Newcastle United center-back Sven Botman suffered a double Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in March 2024. Recovery time for injuries as severe is around nine months, meaning he may not return to action before December 2024, missing almost four months of Premier League soccer. The 24-year-old is one of the most important members of Eddie Howe’s team, and his absence will be surely felt.

Joining from LOSC Lille in July 2022, Botman has played 66 goals for the Magpies in all competitions, scoring twice and providing two assists. His contract with the club runs until June 2027.

#4 Evan Ferguson – Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson picked up a nasty ankle injury in April 2024, which ruled him out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. He was expected to remain sidelined at least until October. Ferguson, however, has been recovering a lot quicker than expected and is already back on the grass. It seems Ferguson will bounce back sooner than feared, but he is unlikely to make it in time for Brighton’s Premier League opener against Everton on August 17.

Ferguson has played 65 games for the Seagulls in all competitions so far, scoring 16 times and providing five assists. The 19-year-old is contractually tied to Brighton until June 2029.

#3 Richarlison – Tottenham Hotspur

Richarlison has not had it easy at Tottenham Hotspur, failing to live up to his lofty €58 million ($63.53 million) price tag since his move from Everton in the summer of 2022. As things stand, he will have a rocky start to the upcoming season as well, as he is unlikely to recover from his calf injury to help Spurs in its Premier League opener against Leicester City on August 19.

Richarlison, 27, has played 66 games since his high-profile switch from Everton, scoring only 15 times. His contract with the Lilywhites runs until June 2027.

#2 Leny Yoro – Manchester United

Manchester United paid a massive €62 million ($67.91 million) fee to sign Leny Yoro from Lille, beating the mighty Real Madrid to the punch. Shortly after the transfer went through, Yoro joined up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour in the United States.

Unfortunately, calamity struck in his second match for United as he broke his metatarsal in a pre-season defeat to Arsenal. As a result, he will miss three months of soccer, naturally including the curtain-raiser against Fulham on August 16.

#1 Rasmus Hojlund – Manchester United

Leny Yoro will not be the only Manchester United player to miss the Premier League opener against Fulham on August 16. First-choice center-forward Rasmus Hojlund is also likely to sit the game out. The Danish striker suffered a hamstring problem shortly after scoring in a pre-season defeat to Arsenal. According to sources, he will remain sidelined for around six weeks.

Hojlund, who joined from Atalanta last summer, has played 43 games for the Red Devils thus far, scoring 16 times. The 21-year-old is tied to the Mancunians until June 2028.