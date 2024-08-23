Pittsburgh and New England are the only teams who haven’t named their starting QB for 2024

The 2024 NFL season starts on Thursday, September 5 when the Ravens are in Kansas City to face the Chiefs. This weekend is the final set of preseason games in the NFL before roster cuts begin. Thirty of the league’s 32 teams have already named their starter for 2024.

Only the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots have yet to name their starting QB. For the Steelers, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are competing for the starting job. In New England, Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye are battling for QB1. Will the veteran QBs in both situations get the starting job are young QBs the new wave of the NFL?

Steelers and Patriots still need to name a starting QB for 2024

Jerod Mayo on Drake Maye (8/16): “… I think he needs to get those guys in the huddle faster, get them out of the huddle faster, and get to the line… that’s definitely a thing he needs to work on.” Jerod Mayo on Drake Maye (8/21): “100% I think he’s ready to run a huddle.”… pic.twitter.com/mI8CquQhNr — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) August 21, 2024



This offseason, the Steelers decided to change up their QB room after two seasons with Kenny Pickett. Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson to a veteran’s minimum contract after being waived by the Broncos. Along with Wilson, the Steelers made a trade with the Bears for their former first-round pick, QB Justin Fields. Throughout training camp and the preseason, Wilson has been the starter for Pittsburgh but head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t named Wilson the starter for Week 1. The Steelers have their final preseason game this weekend vs. the Lions. That could be Justin Fields’ last chance to win over the coaching staff and land the starting job.

The Patriots have Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye battling for the starting job. Brissett is set to enter his eighth professional season as a QB. His second with the Patriots and his first year back since his rookie season in 2016. He was with the Commanders in 2023 and appeared in three games, The 31-year-old has started 48 games in his career. Competing with Brissett this offseason to be QB1 is rookie Drake Maye. He was the third overall pick by the Patriots in the 2024 draft out of North Carolina. With the Patriots having a first-year head coach in Jerod Mayo, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Maye begin the year as a backup. Both New England and Pittsburgh will name their starting QB sooner than later with the 2024 regular season on the horizon.