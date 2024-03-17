NBA

Phoenix Suns Blow Opportunity Against Shorthanded Bucks, Fall To 7th Place

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Phoenix Suns are firmly planted in the Western Conference playoff race, but are doing everything that they can to avoid being in the range of qualifying for the Play-In Tournament. They’ve had one of the tougher schedules in the NBA over the past few weeks, but had a chance to nab a win on Sunday against a tough Milwaukee Bucks team with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined due to injury.

Antetokounmpo Out, But Suns Still Lose To Bucks

Instead of entering the coming week as the 6th seed in the West, they’ll flip-flop with the Sacramento Kings once again and be the 7th seed for the time being.

The opponents over the past couple of weeks have been tough, but the Suns have held on strong for the most part. Two losses to the Celtics in the span of five days certainly didn’t help, but they were able to handle business against the Nuggets and Cavaliers to remain in the conversation for the 6th spot.

It has been the Kings that the Suns have recently been trying to stave off. But Sacramento had a solid month of March so far, having defeated the Timberwolves, Bucks, and Lakers twice. Sacramento has been competing with Phoenix for the rights to that 6th spot, and the two have switched spots in the standings 7 times already in the month of March.

Another Change In The Standings For Phoenix & Sacramento

Make it 8.

The Suns had a golden opportunity on Sunday, given the results from the night before. The New York Knicks were able to upset the Kings on Saturday in a tough-nosed game, allowing the Suns to poke back into 6th place for the evening. News got better as they approached game time in Milwaukee, when it was announced that Antetokounmpo would be out. But the absence of the superstar didn’t matter much, as the Bucks came out on fire, taking an early lead and never looking back. The final score was 140-129.

Things won’t get any easier for the Suns going forward. They have everything to play for, and each remaining game holds playoff implications, and the schedule does them no favors. They still have two games to play against each of the Timberwolves, Pelicans, and Clippers, but will also face off against the Nuggets, Cavaliers, Kings, and Thunder down the stretch. Their next game will be Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
