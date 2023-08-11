New details from an upcoming autobiography from renowned sports gambler Billy Walters reveals that Phil Mickelson has wagered over $1 billion over the last three decades.

Walters gives insights into the detailed records of the bets Mickelson has laid. His book “Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk” is scheduled to release in a few weeks on August 22.

Things get personal in the book, as Mickelson was named a relief defendant in Walters’ insider trading case. Walters was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison and still believes Mickelson could have helped avoid jail time.

To get even, Walters revealed Mickelson’s betting history in his autobiography, including allegations that Lefty bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Walters and Mickelson Betting Partnership

It seems like Walters isn’t shying away from the truth in his upcoming autobiography. He’s completely revealed the types and amounts of bets made by Mickelson.

The pair met in 2006 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. They formed a betting partnership two years later in 2008 which gave Walters access to his offshore sportsbook account.

According to his betting records and “two reliable sources”, Walters reveals that from 2010 to 2014, Mickelson laid 858 bets of $220,000 and 1,115 bets of $110,000. Based on his records, Walters believes that Mickelson endured losses of approximately $100 million while betting $1 billion in the past three decades.

Phil Mickelson Ryder Cup Bet

In the autobiography, Walters also reveals that Mickelson tried to lay a $400,000 wager on the U.S. team during the 39th Ryder Cup. Mickelson called Walters from Medinah Country Club at the time to try to place the bet on the Americans.

Apparently, Walters turned down the bet scolding Mickelson for betting on himself. While Walters is unaware if he place the bet or not, Mickelson denied the Ryder Cup bet on Thursday. In a statement, Mickelson said he “would never undermine the integrity of the game”.

Mickelson has been very open about his gambling addiction which has led him to go to therapy for his habits. He’s been involved in a few illegal gambling operations including an alleged mob bookie trial in 2007.

Both Walters and Mickelson ended their betting partnership in 2014 after federal authorities started looking into a series of stock trades they each had made. They had a falling out after Mickelson refused to testify leading Walters to be convicted on charges of conspiracy, securities fraud, and wire fraud.

Mickelson Denies Placing Ryder Cup Bet

I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game. I have also been very open about my gambling addiction. I have previously conveyed my remorse, took responsibility, have… — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 10, 2023

After excerpts from the book went viral, Mickelson took to Twitter to defend himself against the accusation that he bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup.

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup. While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game,” Mickelson said in his statement.

In the book, Walters compared Mickelson to infamous Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose, whose gambling scandal has banished him from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

While Lefty denied betting on an event that he was participating in, he made no effort to refute the amounts mentioned in Walter’s book.

It seems like Mickelson has addressed his gambling problem through therapy, but that doesn’t mean he won’t still take a friendly wager on the course.

