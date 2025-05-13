Rory McIlroy returns to Quail Hollow chasing a second major and a historic Grand Slam run at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Sometimes, destiny dresses in green—and whispers of history follow soon after. Rory McIlroy, just weeks removed from slipping into the Green Jacket at Augusta, now stands at the edge of possibility. With the first piece of a calendar Grand Slam in hand, the conversation has shifted from “if” to “could.”

Could this be the year? The venues align, the form is undeniable, and the PGA Championship—hosted at his cherished Quail Hollow—feels less like another stop and more like a homecoming. A place where echoes of triumph fuel the hope for something even greater.

“This could be really close!” Rory McIlroy, 2014 PGA Championship. 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/V2kOErhedf — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 13, 2025

Where the Journey Began

Charlotte doesn’t just host McIlroy this week—it welcomes him back. Quail Hollow, the site of four career wins including his first on the PGA Tour in 2010, offers a familiarity few players enjoy at a major venue. This isn’t just a course for McIlroy. It’s his canvas.

Dubbed “Rory McIlroy Country Club” by none other than Jordan Spieth, Quail Hollow rewards length and accuracy—traits that define McIlroy at his best. Its final three holes, known as the “Green Mile,” test a player’s courage as much as their swing. But for McIlroy, this is no ordinary trial. It’s a place where his game breathes.

He arrives with momentum, confidence, and the dreams of romantics who now whisper about history. A second straight major would keep the Slam alive—a feat not seen since Tiger. But that’s not the point, not yet. For Rory, the mission is singular: win here. Win again. Let the next chapter write itself.

Three Titans, One Fairway

Thursday morning will bring more than tee shots and scorecards—it will bring theatre. In perhaps the most anticipated pairing of the year, the world’s top three players walk side by side. Scottie Scheffler. Rory McIlroy. Xander Schauffele.

The hole that made Xander Schauffele a major champion. Very likely the best birdie the kid from San Diego will ever make.pic.twitter.com/YAVEXrkfAq — Xander Schauffele Legion (@XanderLegion) May 13, 2025

Scheffler, dominant at the Byron Nelson, is chasing his first major beyond Augusta’s gates. Schauffele, the defending champion, seeks to validate last year’s breakthrough with another clutch performance. And then there’s McIlroy, now carrying the weight—and wonder—of a possible Grand Slam run.

The grouping offers more than talent. It offers tension. A clash of intent, of legacy, of form. The stakes are enormous, but the paths are personal. Each man eyes the Wanamaker Trophy with different hunger.

Yet, for McIlroy, Quail Hollow isn’t just about trophies. It’s about time, redemption, and the rarest kind of opportunity. The kind that only opens when you’ve already conquered Augusta—and look ahead to something even more eternal.

2025 PGA Championship Round-1 Notable Tee Times:

(Note: All times are ET; *Back-nine start)

7:38 a.m.*: Brooks Koepka; Rickie Fowler; Shane Lowry

7:49 a.m.*: Phil Mickelson; Tommy Fleetwood; Jason Day

8 a.m.*: Jon Rahm; Patrick Cantlay; Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:22 a.m.*: Rory McIlroy; Xander Schauffele; Scottie Scheffler

1:14 p.m.: Justin Thomas; Dustin Johnson; Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed; Ludvig Åberg

1:47 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau; Viktor Hovland; Gary Woodland

The PGA Championship has paired the top 3 players in the world together for rounds 1 and 2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qIhOa2IJNz — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) May 13, 2025

