Peterborough United vs Hull City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Peterborough United will face Hull City at the ABAX Stadium in the EFL Championship, hoping to break their dreadful skid.

Peterborough United vs Hull City Preview

Posh have gone winless in their previous ten league games, losing eight of them since Darren Ferguson was fired last weekend.

They’ve only won five games this season and are in last place in the table with 21 points.

Hull, who are currently in 20th place with 34 points and have lost their last six games in a row, aren’t doing themselves any favors.

When does Peterborough United vs Hull City kick-off?

The Peterborough United vs Hull City will kick off at 20:00 on 26th February 2022 at Weston Homes Stadium.

Peterborough United vs Hull City Team News

Peterborough United Team News

Peterborough will be without the services of Joel Randall and Nathan Thompson.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Benda; Knight, Edwards, Kent, Burrows; Brown, Norburn; Ward, Grant, Szmodics; Marriott

Hull City Team News

Tom Eaves, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Marcus Forss, Nathan Baxter, Josh Emmanuel, and Lewie Coyle are injured for Hull City.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Cartwright; Bernard, McLoughlin, Greaves, Fleming; Slater, Smallwood; Longman, Honeyman, Lewis-Potter; Forss