Paul Pogba still indecisive about future

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United but the players has not made any decision yet.

New episode in the soap opera Paul Pogba. Under contract with Manchester United until next June, the 29-year-old midfielder has still not extended with the Red Devils, who have been trying to complete the operation since last summer. Juventus, Real Madrid or even Paris Saint-Germain: there is no shortage of European leaders wishing to secure his services for free next summer.

Asked about his future with the Red Devils, the 2018 world champion had already hinted that his future in Manchester could depend on the name of the future coach, knowing that he already has the possibility of signing a pre-contract with another club.

But according to the English press, Paul Pogba is far from decided. On the contrary…

Indeed, according to information from the Telegraph, the number 6 of Manchester United should therefore not engage with a new team by the end of the current season. He would rather focus on the remaining two months of his contract at Old Trafford and is eager to qualify for the Champions League to save what has been a dismal season, after being eliminated by Atlético de Madrid at home on Tuesday.

The Frenchman does not want to make any decision before the end of the season and is therefore waiting to be without a contract to negotiate quietly with his future club.

If he knows that an extension is always possible for the Mancunian management, Pogba will surely be one of the important characters in the next summer transfer window after six years at Manchester United, where he will never knew how to convince and establish himself as one of the important players in the squad.

Arrived at United against 105 million euros from Juventus, Pogba could leave Old Trafford through the back door after entering through the big one… But he should have a choice this summer.