Atletico Madrid predicted line-up vs Manchester United for Champions League

Atletico Madrid travel to England to take on Manchester United in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 game at Old Trafford.

Atletico Madrid might not be retaining their domestic crown this time around but they can definitely go far in the Champions League. Diego Simeone’s men were the better team during the first leg of the game against United but an Anthony Elanga strike means that the tie is delicately poised.

Both teams have had their issues this season but it is Atletico who have found a way to bounce back. Earlier this season, the reigning Spanish champions were struggling for form and consistency. In recent weeks though, things have improved a lot.

They were lucky to beat Cadiz on Friday but luck is not going to be enough for Atletico when they take on United. The Red Devils might not be a superpower at the moment but their ability to play crappy and still win is something that cannot be looked down upon.

Atletico Madrid Team News

The Rojoblancos have a big chunk of injuries to content with. Sime Vrsaljko and Thomas Lemar are out injured and did not fly to England with the rest of the squad. Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass are also sidelined.

Meanwhile, Yannick Carrasco is suspended.

There were fears over Geoffrey Kondogbia’s availability but the Frenchman has travelled and could face a late fitness test to be in the starting XI.

A lot of onus will be on Joao Felix to deliver for his team. The Portuguese sensation was in great form in the first leg and scored the opening goal. He would definitely be eager to make it a night to remember.

Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineup

Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Herrera, Lodi; Felix, Correa