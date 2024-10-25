Soccer

“This Is a Big Game” – Paul Merson Predicts West Ham vs Manchester United Scoreline While Sharing Interesting Insight on Erik ten Hag

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal legend Paul Merson has predicted West Ham United and Manchester United will play out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Premier League this weekend. He, however, does not think the outcome will cause Erik ten Hag to lose his job, as Merson believes the Dutchman is in for the long haul.

Manchester United, who are toiling in 12th in the Premier League, will face 15th-placed West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, October 27. Needless to say, neither team have had the start they were hoping for, so they need to make the most of the fixtures in hand.

The Red Devils eked out a narrow 2-1 win over Brentford in their previous Premier League outing, ending a five-game winless run across competitions. The Hammers, meanwhile, fell to a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, which stretched their winless run in the competition to three games.

Paul Merson Expects a Draw Between West Ham and Manchester United But Is Not Worried About Erik ten Hag’s Future

Analyzing the game in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson wrote:

This is a big game for West Ham. Irrespective of where they are or how they’re performing, Manchester United are still a big club and when they come visiting, it will be a special occasion. I actually think these teams can cause each other a lot of problems.

I don’t mean to disrespect Manchester United, but this is a great game for West Ham to turn their season around. We all agree they haven’t clicked as well as they would’ve liked, but if that happens on Sunday, this could be a massive test for Manchester United.”

According to reports, Manchester United is not satisfied with Ten Hag’s performance and could bring in a new manager before the season runs out. Merson, however, thinks his position is secure, at least for now.

He added:

Erik ten Hag will always be under pressure as manager at Manchester United. If he goes out and loses this game, they are getting beaten by a team sitting 15th in the league table and that’s nowhere near good enough for a club like United. If he wins, well it’s normal because you’re expected to win these games. It feels as if no matter what he does, it’s tough for him to get on the good books right away.

I don’t think he’s going anywhere though. He’s in it for the long haul at Manchester United, that’s the plan they’ve put in place at Old Trafford. I’m expecting a draw here.”

Merson’s prediction: West Ham 2-2 Manchester United

As per Transfermarkt, there have been 141 games between the two teams over the years. Man Utd have won 70, West Ham 40, and 31 games have ended all square.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
