Patrick Mahomes has the second most playoff wins (17) by a QB in NFL history

Zach Wolpin
For the seventh straight season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs played in the AFC Championship game. Kansas City continues to find ways to get back to the Super Bowl. On Sunday, they beat the Bills 32-29.

The win vs. Buffalo was a historic one for Patrick Mahomes. It was his 17th playoff win and that broke a tie with Hall of Famer Joe Montana. He has the second most playoff wins by a QB in NFL history. Mahomes only trails Tom Brady with 35 playoff wins.

Patrick Mahomes continues to dominate the NFL in the postseason


When Kansas City drafted Parick Mahomes, not even they could have seen what was coming. At 29 years old, Mahomes’ career accolades already make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL MVP, and six-time Pro Bowler. In just seven years, Mahomes has surpassed Joe Montana for the second most playoff wins by a QB in NFL history.

It took Montana 14 of his 15 seasons to have 16 playoff wins. Mahomes passed that number in half the time. That speaks to just how dominant Patrick Mahomes has been in the postseason. He’s been the starter for Kansas City for seven years. The team has made the AFC Championship or Super Bowl in each of those seasons. Mahomes the Chiefs win the close games and that’s why they are playing in the fifth Super Bowl in the last six seasons.

The Chiefs open as two-point favorites vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl 59. Those odds are via BetOnline. Kansas City vs. Philadelphia is a rematch of Super Bowl 57 that the Chiefs won 38-35. Patrick Mahomes is looking to win his fourth Super Bowl in his first seven years in the NFL. Expect another back-and-forth matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
