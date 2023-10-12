Panthers Injury Report: Miles Sanders Misses Second Straight Practice

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders has missed his second consecutive practice due to a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.



Head Coach Frank Reich said that Sanders “came out of the game with a little bit of something” and it looks like to be more than a little bit if he is not practicing. Sanders is also coming off a groin injury he initially had in the preseason and it flared up somewhat again in the past few weeks. With the Panthers having a bye week next week, it is very possible that the Panthers hold him out if he does end up on the practice field tomorrow.

Sanders signed a four-year $26 million dollar contract with the Panthers this past offseason and has not lived up to the contract so far. Sanders is averaging a career low 3.1 yards per carry after averaging north of 4 yards per carry with the Philadelphia Eagles. Maybe the offensive line has something to do with Sanders’ rushing efficiency because the Panthers have one of the worst O-lines in the NFL. Hopefully after the bye week, the Panthers offense can turn the corner and be better than it has been.

Who Will Start If Sanders Is Out?

The Panthers will turn to Chuba Hubbard as the three down back if Sanders misses on Sunday. They do face the Miami Dolphins so there may not be much rushing volume as the Panthers will most likely be playing from behind. However, Hubbard has been playing the same amount if not more snaps than Sanders, so they feel confident in Hubbard to carry the load in wake of Sanders’ injury.