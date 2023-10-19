NFL

Panthers Give Terrace Marshall Jr. Permission To Seek A Trade

Owen Jones
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has been given permission to seek a trade as he has been fazed out in this offense.

 

Marshall has simply been a non-factor in this passing game led by rookie quarterback Bryce Young. He is simply the number four wide receiver on the team despite being on the team longer than any other wide receiver that has a role.

The Carolina Panthers are +6600 to win the NFC South according to North Carolina sportsbooks.

On the season, Terrace Marshall has 16 receptions for 114 yards in only 5 games played. With the emergence of Adam Thielen being the favorite target for Bryce Young and rookie Jonathan Mingo playing the most snaps at wide receiver, Marshall is just simply not getting the run he once did. It is nice for the Panthers to allow him to seek a trade because they do believe he still has talent and that he can flourish somewhere else.

Marshall is mostly known for being the third receiver on the LSU Tigers when they won the National Championship. He played alongside the likes of Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase. This pedigree led him to be drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, Marshall’s career has not panned out the way the other two receivers have. Maybe the situation with the Panthers set him up for failure and maybe a change of scenery will be good for the young receiver. Marshall is still only 23 years old, so there is some optimism that he can turn his career around.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
