There is currently a lot of speculation over who Tom Aspinall will face in his next undisputed fight in the UFC, with fans hoping that we will get a heavyweight bout for the ages between the Brit and Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall Names Realistic Opponent

Tom Aspinall is preparing for his next fight in the UFC, which will be an undisputed title bout in the heavyweight division when he next returns to the octagon.

Jon Jones has been dodging Aspinall for almost a year now since he returned to the sport and according to reports the American could retire after his next fight leaving the British champion waiting in the wings.

Jones is set to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November, but with both Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and Micoic considering retirement, Aspinall may not be able to fight either fighter in the future.

Speaking about his next opponent on his YouTube channel this week, Aspinall named two fighters who he thinks are the next realistic challenge and neither of them were Jon Jones.

In the video, Aspinall welcomed Tommy Fury to his channel where the boxer took 11 leg kicks at varying degrees from the heavyweight champ, with the UFC star giving Tyson Fury’s brother a dead leg by the end of the video.

Tommy Fury took 11 leg kicks from interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall 😂 pic.twitter.com/d45DsWy3xT — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 26, 2024

“If them two retire which I think is quite likely, I think it only makes sense to fight the winner of [Alexander] Volkov and [Ciryl] Gane.”

Gane and Volkov were supposed to fight at the upcoming UFC 308 in October, but the bout was cancelled this week due to an apparent knee injury for Volkov.

Tom Aspinall’s next opponent will still remain a mystery for a while it seems but after the Jones-Miocic fight in November we will get a much clearer picture of who the Brit will face in his undisputed bout.