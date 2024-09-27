UFC

Tom Aspinall Names Next Realistic Opponent If Jon Jones & Stipe Miocic Retire After UFC 309

Author
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard

There is currently a lot of speculation over who Tom Aspinall will face in his next undisputed fight in the UFC, with fans hoping that we will get a heavyweight bout for the ages between the Brit and Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall Names Realistic Opponent

Tom Aspinall is preparing for his next fight in the UFC, which will be an undisputed title bout in the heavyweight division when he next returns to the octagon.

Jon Jones has been dodging Aspinall for almost a year now since he returned to the sport and according to reports the American could retire after his next fight leaving the British champion waiting in the wings.

Jones is set to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November, but with both Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and Micoic considering retirement, Aspinall may not be able to fight either fighter in the future.

Speaking about his next opponent on his YouTube channel this week, Aspinall named two fighters who he thinks are the next realistic challenge and neither of them were Jon Jones.

In the video, Aspinall welcomed Tommy Fury to his channel where the boxer took 11 leg kicks at varying degrees from the heavyweight champ, with the UFC star giving Tyson Fury’s brother a dead leg by the end of the video.

“If them two retire which I think is quite likely, I think it only makes sense to fight the winner of [Alexander] Volkov and [Ciryl] Gane.”

Gane and Volkov were supposed to fight at the upcoming UFC 308 in October, but the bout was cancelled this week due to an apparent knee injury for Volkov.

Tom Aspinall’s next opponent will still remain a mystery for a while it seems but after the Jones-Miocic fight in November we will get a much clearer picture of who the Brit will face in his undisputed bout.

Author
Olly Taliku

Author Image

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
