Dana White Makes His Feelings On Francis Ngannou Clear In Personal Rant: “I didn’t like Francis as a person”

Olly Taliku
Dana White made his feelings on Francis Ngannou clear during a press conference this week with a very personal rant on the former UFC champion, but it seems the feeling is mutual. 

Dana White Blasts Francis Ngannou

There seems to be no love lost between  Dana White and Francis Ngannou, after White targeted a personal attack towards his former fighter who recently made his debut in the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

“No. I didn’t like Francis as a person,” White said at his UFC 308 post-presser. “Wasn’t a guy I wanted to do business with. My boys were telling me he’s misunderstood, and I told them that when somebody shows you who they are, believe them.

“It wasn’t about him becoming the heavyweight champion of the world. Francis isn’t a good guy. He plays the good guy, ‘duh, duh, I don’t understand the language’ so he seems like he’s a nice guy, but he’s not.”

But the UFC CEO didn’t stop there, as he ruled out any chance that Ngannou would ever set foot in the Octagon again following his debut in the PFL.

“He’s just not a guy that I wanted to be in business with, period, end of story.”

Fans have dreamed of a fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones for so many years now, but it seems they won’t get a heavyweight clash for the ages with White burning all bridges with the former champion.

“We’ll never be in business together,” White continued. “I mean you can tell; We don’t like each other.”

Ngannou won his first bout in the PFL with an emphatic knockout against Renan Ferreira in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of October.

The Cameroon born heavyweight isn’t sure who he will fight next or whether it will be boxing or MMA, but he does expect to be taking on his next opponent at some point in the first half of 2025.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
