Dana White made his feelings on Francis Ngannou clear during a press conference this week with a very personal rant on the former UFC champion, but it seems the feeling is mutual.

Dana White Blasts Francis Ngannou

There seems to be no love lost between Dana White and Francis Ngannou, after White targeted a personal attack towards his former fighter who recently made his debut in the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

“No. I didn’t like Francis as a person,” White said at his UFC 308 post-presser. “Wasn’t a guy I wanted to do business with. My boys were telling me he’s misunderstood, and I told them that when somebody shows you who they are, believe them.

“It wasn’t about him becoming the heavyweight champion of the world. Francis isn’t a good guy. He plays the good guy, ‘duh, duh, I don’t understand the language’ so he seems like he’s a nice guy, but he’s not.”

Dana White just went on a rant about how much he hates Francis Ngannou 😬 pic.twitter.com/GpfB5eq2p2 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 26, 2024

But the UFC CEO didn’t stop there, as he ruled out any chance that Ngannou would ever set foot in the Octagon again following his debut in the PFL.

“He’s just not a guy that I wanted to be in business with, period, end of story.”

Fans have dreamed of a fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones for so many years now, but it seems they won’t get a heavyweight clash for the ages with White burning all bridges with the former champion.

“We’ll never be in business together,” White continued. “I mean you can tell; We don’t like each other.”

Ngannou won his first bout in the PFL with an emphatic knockout against Renan Ferreira in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of October.

The Cameroon born heavyweight isn’t sure who he will fight next or whether it will be boxing or MMA, but he does expect to be taking on his next opponent at some point in the first half of 2025.