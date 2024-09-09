NFL

Packers QB Jordan Love will miss three-to-six weeks with an MCL sprain

Zach Wolpin
The Green Bay Packers were in Brazil this past Friday to face the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a hard-fought game for both teams in a high-scoring game. Green Bay lost 34-29 to start the season. On the second to last play of the game, Packers QB Jordan Love suffered an unfortunate knee injury. 

Initially, the injury did not look good and Packers fans feared the worst for their starting QB. League insiders eventually reported that it was just an MCL sprain for Love. Ian Rapoport noted that Love is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. Green Bay is lucky that their starting QB did not suffer a serious knee injury. Love will return this season and the Packers will have to play a backup until he returns.

Jordan Love is going to miss 3-6 weeks with an MCL sprain


Packers’ Jordan Love made in nearly the entire game without an injury until the second to last play. Green Bay had no timeouts and was trying to execute a two-minute drill. Love was scrambling with the ball and was getting tackled by the Eagles as he pitched the ball back to Josh Jacobs. The RB got out of bounds to stop the clock but Love was injured on the play. Green Bay had enough time to run one final play but Love was not available. Backup QB Mailk Willis came into the game and he tried throwing a hail mary but was sacked.

With Love set to miss three-to-six weeks, the Packers will have to decide QB. They traded with the Titans this offseason to acquire backup QB Malik Willis. He played in 11 games for the Titans and went 1-2 in three starts. Additionally, the Packers have QB Sean Clifford on their practice squad. Clifford played in two games for the Packers in 2023. Losing Jordan Love for a few weeks is a devastating way to start the season for Green Bay. Love put up an impressive 2023 campaign and he received a massive extension this offseason. The Packers will have to be patient and wait for their franchise QB to return.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
