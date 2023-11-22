Packers Injury Report: Luke Musgrave Placed On Injured Reserve

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave has been placed on injured reserve before Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday’s win versus the Los Angeles Chargers. An injury was not really known until a couple days ago. Musgrave was sent to the hospital for said injury. Musgrave was released form the hospital yesterday, and the injury is not seen to be season ending even though he was placed in the IR this late into the season. He can come back as soon as Week 16, but it would not be surprising if the Packers hold him out for the rest of the season due to the Packers not being in any playoff contention.

Musgrave has been a solid tight end as a rookie. He hasn’t been as productive as other rookie tight ends like Dalton Kincaid or Sam LaPorta. However, he’s still been outweighing the expectations set for him. Musgrave was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. Tight end was a need for the Green Bay Packers after Robert Tonyan left to join the Chicago Bears in free agency.

Green Bay has turned into a very youthful team on offense. Most if not all of their pass catchers are under the age of 25. Musgrave fits the bill with his downfield threat ability. He is averaging 10.3 yards per reception. For a tight end that is very encouraging since he is just a rookie. This may the last time we see Luke Musgrave this season. His future is very bright and has shown to be a very good tight end for the foreseeable future. Another rookie Tucker Kraft is set to become the starting tight end while Musgrave is sidelined.