Packers Injury Report: Christian Watson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 18

To finish the 2024 regular season, the Packers were at home to face the Bears. Green Bay had already clinched a playoff berth but were still fighting for playoff seeding. Against Chicago, starting QB Jordan Love suffered an elbow injury and he did not return to the game.

Not ideal for the Packers with a playoff game coming up this weekend. Luckily, Love is expected to be ready for their game this Sunday vs. the Eagles. However, another Packer was not as lucky on the injury front. Wide receiver Christian Watson reportedly tore his ACL and suffered additional damage. His 2024 season is over and being ready for the beginning of 2025 is now in jeopardy.

Christian Watson could miss time to start the 2025 season

The #Packers got good injury news on Jordan Love. But this one hurts. Christian Watson is a deep threat whose talents are hard to replicate. https://t.co/8ppKKadUu1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2025



With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Packers selected WR Christian Watson out of North Dakota State. As a rookie, Watson played in 14 of 17 games and made 11 starts. He had 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns in Aaron Rodgers’ final season in Green Bay. In 2023, Watson started nine games for the Packers and missed the final eight games of the regular season. He was available for both of their playoff games in 2023.

Christian Watson’s 15 starts in 2024 was a career-high for the 25-year-old. His 620 receiving yards was a new career-high but his two touchdowns were a career-low. The third-year pro had over 100 receiving yards just two times this season. Watson has been an inconsistent player to begin his career in Green Bay. At his best, Watson is a dymanic WR this makes contested catches down the field. Unfortunately, the WR will not be able to help the team in the 2024 postseason. His knee injury will have him sidelined for the rest of the year and potentially the beginning of next season. Not ideal for Watson moving forward.