Sevilla will look to continue their impressive run of form against Osasuna with a win in the Spanish league this weekend.

Osasuna vs Sevilla live stream

Osasuna vs Sevilla Preview

The visitors have picked up eight wins in their last nine matches against Osasuna across all competitions and they will be confident of picking up another victory here. Sevilla are currently second in the league table, just four points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid and this is a golden opportunity for them to reduce the deficit with a win. The away side are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions and they will be the firm favourites heading into this game period Meanwhile, the visitors have lost three of their last five league matches and they failed to secure a win against Sevilla since 2017. Check out the best Osasuna vs Sevilla betting offers

Check out our Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction

When does Osasuna vs Sevilla kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Osasuna vs Sevilla kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 5th of February, at Estadio El Sadar.

Osasuna vs Sevilla Team News

Osasuna team news

The home side will be without the services of Jesus Areso and Aridane Hernandez due to injuries. Darko Brasanac and Nacho Vidal are suspended.

Osasuna predicted line-up vs Sevilla: Herrera; Cote, D Garcia, Cruz, Sanchez; Torro, Moncayola, Perez, R Garcia; Budimir, Avila

Sevilla team news

Sevilla will be without the services of Erik Lamela and Suso due to injuries.

Sevilla predicted line-up vs Osasuna: Bono; Montiel, Carlos, Kounde, Acuna; Jordan, Fernando, Torres; Ocampos, Mir, Martial