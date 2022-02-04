Sevilla will be looking to close the gap with the league leaders with a win over Osasuna in the Spanish league on Saturday night.
Match Info Date: 5th February 2022
Kick-off: 20:00 pm BST, Estadio El Sadar.
Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction
The visitors are coming into this game on the back of a six-match unbeaten run in the league and they will be confident of grinding out all three points against an inconsistent Osasuna side.
The home side have failed to win four of their last six league matches and they have picked up three defeats along the way.
Furthermore, Osasuna have struggled against Sevilla in recent seasons and this could be a difficult outing for the hosts.
Osasuna vs Sevilla Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Sevilla @ 10/1 with Bet365.
Osasuna vs Sevilla Betting Tips
Sevilla have won eight of their last nine matches against Osasuna. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.
Sevilla have kept a clean sheet in their last three matches against Osasuna. Bet on the visitors to keep a clean sheet.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Osasuna vs Sevilla betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/8.
Here are the latest betting odds for Osasuna vs Sevilla from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Osasuna: 12/5 with Bet365
Draw: 21/10 with Bet365
Sevilla: 5/4 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 13/8 with Bet365
Under: 11/20 with Bet365
