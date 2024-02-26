For the past three seasons, Marvin Harrison Jr. played collegiately at Ohio State. The 21-year-old had a standout career with the Buckeyes but has decided to take his talents to the NFL. In college, Harrison was a two-time All-American. Additionally, he won the Biletnikoff Award in 2023 for the nation’s top WR.

Harrison Jr. is not taking the traditional route to the NFL. Most players participate in the scouting combine and then have a Pro Day a few weeks after. However, the former Buckeye will not test at the 2024 combine. He will be in Indianapolis to meet with teams but will not be participating in on-field drills. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer first reported that Harrison Jr. would not participate in the combine.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is paving his path to the NFL as a top draft prospect in 2024

Pre-Combine 2024 NFL Draft Rankings WR 1) Marvin Harrison Jr – OSU 2) Rome Odunze – UW

2) Malik Nabers – LSU 4) Troy Franklin – ORE

5) Ladd McConkey -UGA 6) Xavier Worthy – UT

7) Brian Thomas Jr – LSU

8) Keon Coleman – FSU 9) Ja’Lynn Polk – UW

10) Adonai Mitchell – UT https://t.co/yjxNCAvFEU — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) February 26, 2024

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that Harrison Jr. likely won’t participate in Ohio State’s Pro Day either. This certainly is a disappointment to scouts who haven’t had the chance to see him play in person. The 21-year-old has been working towards the draft his entire life and has big shoes to fill. His father is Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

This past season, Harrison Jr. was a Heisman finalist, but LSU’s Jayden Daniels took home the trophy. Albert Breer also reported that the top prospect hasn’t hired an agent yet. Certainly an interesting move with the draft roughly two months away. While Harrison Jr. will not participate in the combine, he’s still training with the Buckeyes. Strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti is getting Harrison Jr. ready for whatever team is lucky enough to draft him.

Marvin Harrison Jr to Arizona is the most sure thing we know about this draft https://t.co/FQvwVqcp6x — He’s got the whole 🌍in his 🤲🏾 (@HereWeGoMar) February 26, 2024



Caleb Williams is the presumed #1 overall pick by the Bears and Washington is picking second. The Commanders need a QB and they’ll likely take care of that at #2. After that, the Patriots are third overall and the Cardinals are #4. New England also needs a new franchise QB and that potentially leaves Marvi Harrison Jr. available for Arizona at #4. It’s hard to see any of the top three picks passing on a QB with the talent loaded at the position early on. Will Marvin Harrison Jr. be a Cardinals in 2024 or will another team draft him?