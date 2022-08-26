Nottingham Forest vs Spurs Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Nottingham Forest host Spurs in the 4:30pm kick-off this Sunday. Spurs are unbeaten in the season so far and have looked strong. Nottingham Forest have four points from their first three games, which is another strong start.

Nottingham Forest vs Spurs Bet Builder Tips

Combined total odds @ 25/1 with Virgin Bet

How to Claim Virgin Bet’s Premier League Betting Offer

How does £20 worth of free bets sound for the Premier League? If you are yet to sign up with Virgin Bet, you can redeem yours within a matter of clicks.

Nottingham Forest vs Spurs Picks Explained

Over 3.5 goals in the game @ 15/8 with Virgin Bet

Spurs have scored seven goals in their opening three games this season. It’s no surprise given their attacking qualities.

Nottingham Forest haven’t started poorly defensively, but their defence is in for a tough test tonight against the likes of Harry Kane and Son.

Nottingham Forest have their own attacking quality. Last week they spent a hefty fee to bring in Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves, a youngster with a big future ahead of him.

Put all the above together, and we think this game equals goals.

BTTS YES @ 10/11 with Virgin Bet

Following on from above, both sides have attacking quality which should result in goals.

We’re backing BTTS yes as part of our bet builder.

Harry Kane to score anytime @ 17/20 with Virgin Bet

Kane is the man for Spurs, last season he showed he can assist as well as score.

Antonio Conte will be keen to get the prolific striker firing on all cylinders this campaign to boost their league position.

Kane has two games so far, he’ll be licking his lips at the chance to add to that tally against newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

Spurs to win 4-1 @ 20/1 with Virgin Bet

The final leg of our bet is for the correct score in the game to be 4-1 to Spurs.

Spurs beat Southampton by the same scoreline on the opening day of the season. They went behind in that game. Don’t be too shocked if that happens again in this game.

Combined total odds @ 25/1 with Virgin Bet

Nottingham Forest vs Spurs Odds